The first tweet of congratulations to Pfizer after the announcement of the effectiveness of the new vaccine came from Donald Trump yesterday morning, and immediately a similar message came from Mike Pence, who attributed the success to the White House action against COVID. On a day that saw the simultaneous meetings of the two task forces charged with fighting the pandemic, the transition one by Joe Biden and the one chaired, for the first time in several weeks, by Mike Pence, the two tweets offered a symbolic image and immediate of the dilemmas that a confused and frustrated White House is trying to resolve right now. For Trump, who had certainly not hidden his hope of being able to boast the arrival of the vaccine as a success of his administration before the elections, the announcement came clearly too late. This did not stop him, however, from refusing to accept his defeat.

The same image, on the other hand, is confirmed by the often confused and contradictory news that the president’s collaborators have let filter. With some of the closest people, starting with Melania, still committed to convincing him to accept reality and his sons Don and Eric increasingly determined to join those who instead want to assert themselves in denial, Trump appeared above all committed to venting his disappointment. In a partly expected but equally disturbing move, the president yesterday fired Secretary of Defense Mike Esper on the spot and hinted that his final weeks in the White House will give him space for a series of destabilizing initiatives both within the United States and abroad.

Embarrassing press meeting

After Rudolph Giuliani’s embarrassing press conference, supporters of resistance to the bitter end yesterday seemed to organize themselves better for coordinated action. The effort for a social media campaign to convince the president’s electorate that Joe Biden’s victory was achieved through fraud, it became known, will be reorganized and intensified. At the same time, rallies will be organized in states where the vote may still be contested, such as Michigan or Pennsylvania. Donald Trump’s presence is likely.

In the meantime, the fundraising campaign officially for the defense of the integrity of the elections has become more urgent, in reality more than 60 percent destined to repay the debts of the election campaign. Within days, the pleading messages that bombed Republican voters guaranteed a collection of over $ 27 million. Beyond the hope of mobilizing an electorate that has nevertheless shown to believe him totally, Trump’s moves are now beginning to have practical effects with consequences that are still difficult to predict. According to the law, in fact, the General Service Administration, a small Washington agency with mainly bureaucratic functions, should have the task of signing the papers to authorize the transition after the confirmation of the counts. The motion, normally not controversial, it usually comes before the electoral college vote, scheduled for December 14. A week before the elections, however, the administrator of the agency, Emily Murphy, has not yet signed the letter to start the transition. And with this she denied Biden’s collaborators entry to the offices and documents of the White House and above all the funds necessary to pay employees and organize the paperwork of the future administration.

In an atmosphere of uncertainty, the prospects of success for the lawsuits that a host of lawyers are filing to challenge the results of the polls are becoming increasingly uncertain. One after another, the secretaries of state concerned continue to deny allegations of fraud without evidence. In the face of a president who has mobilized 70 million supporters and profoundly changed the Republican party, however, help could come from Congress. Until now, many senators have preferred to hide behind silence or generic statements. If Georgia’s ballots confirm them in the majority, however, they could take sides.

