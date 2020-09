He lived with his parents and led a normal life, getting involvedwith transporting drugs around Italy and Switzerland - now he is in prison. It is the parable of the life of a 24 year old Italian from Lodi, sentenced today to four years and three months in prison and expulsion from Switzerland for 7 years for an aggravated infringement of the Narcotics Law. The Lugano Court of Criminal Assizes, presided over by Judge Amos Pagnamenta, found him guilty of transporting 5.9 kilos of heroin with a high degree of purity to Switzerland. ‘The drug most likely destined for the local market’ - explained the judge - ‘which, once cut, would have doubled the load in quantity’.

The possibility of earning some extra money was triggered by the accused’s criminal action: central, in the summer of last year.

His criminal activity didn’t last long: the 24 year old was caught in February 2020 at the Brogeda crossing with 5.9 kilos of heroin in his car. His destination was the canton of Solothurn but the trip, for which his client had guaranteed him an income of 1,500-2,000 euros, stopped in Ticino. As he himself admitted during the investigation, he had already carried out three drug and money transports to Italy: an investigation was also opened against him in the nearby peninsula where. Once he has served his sentence in Switzerland, he will have to face another process according to the defense, supported by lawyer Lisa Catenazzi, the accused was not aware of the quantity and type of drug transported that day in February: ‘He believed he had a maximum of three kilos of cocaine with him, otherwise he would not have consented to the work’. The accusation supported by the public prosecutor Pablo Fäh, according to which ‘the accused knew who he was dealing with: a well-organised gang that operated internationally, trafficking large quantities of drugs - was of a completely different opinion. ‘His interest was the compensation’ - he said again - ‘and if he had not been stopped he would have continued: his fault is serious and the intentionality of his action cannot be denied’. For this the prosecutor asked for a sentence of six years.

The defense focused on the young age of the boy: ‘We must give him the opportunity to take his life in hand and turn the page’ - the lawyer Catenazzi said in the courtroom - ‘he is a good boy and is seriously regretting what he has done. In a moment of fragility he got involved like a pawn in a game too big and dangerous for him’. The defense asked for a partially suspended three-year sentence: ‘Let this boy go home today’, Let him go back to Italy with his parents’. The young man has been in prison since February and has been placed in early execution of the sentence since May.

President of the Court accepted the mitigating circumstance of sincere repentance but stressed how the young man acted only to obtain a quick and easy income and not out of need (he did not consume drugs, therefore he did not sell to finance his personal consumption , and lived with his parents). ‘He had the intellectual resources to avoid committing a crime’ he said again. ‘

Finally, the judge welcomed the young man’s cooperation during the investigation phase: ‘He has shown that he wants to shed light on the crimes committed, issuing statements concerning facts that will have legal effects in Italy too’.

I started peddling small quantities of cocaine to supplement my income at the end of the month, - the young man told the court - and after losing my job I started transporting drugs.

