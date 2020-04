On a technical level, what are the steps and procedures for creating a vaccine?

For many years, the vaccines have been produced using the Pasteur method: identify, inactivate, and inject. Today’s approach is much more sophisticated and is based on identifying what could be called the Achilles heel of the virus, that is, the molecule necessary for the virus to infect host cells. Once identified, this molecule can be produced in the laboratory and administered in a suitable form in order to generate specific antibodies capable of neutralising the virus. There are now available new technologies and vaccination platforms based on nanoparticles that mimic the structure of viruses or on the administration of nucleic acids (RNA or DNA) that encode for viral antigens. The effectiveness of a vaccine can then be increased by adding an adjuvant, that is, of a substance that increases the immune response and there has also been great progress in this field. Each vaccine prototype must then be tested initially in healthy volunteers to determine its optimal dose and safety before it can be tested in the population at risk.

There is a lot of confusion in relation to production of a coronavirus vaccine - Some say it could happen in a matter of weeks. Can you explain why you cannot get a vaccine in such a short time?

The development of a new vaccine has always required several years of research followed by the three phases of clinical trials which must establish safety and effectiveness. Currently, the most optimistic estimates for COVID-19 are that an effective vaccine may be made available in just 12-18 months. This estimate taking into account the fact that different approaches are being used in parallel, thus increasing the probability of finding the most effective vaccine and the fact that clinical success can be quickly determined given the high number of infections.

In recent weeks news has come about laboratories that have isolated and sequenced the coronavirus genome: what does this mean?

Virus isolation and sequencing are techniques today within the reach of many laboratories. What was important was the rapid sharing of these sequences, as it allowed for rapid development of diagnostic tests to identify and contain the infection. This was possible in just four weeks, thanks to the collaboration of Chinese colleagues. The sequences of the viruses isolated in the different corners of the globe allow us to reconstruct, through the mutations of the virus, the origin, and the methods of diffusion at a planetary level.

Isolating a virus genome doesn’t mean being close to the vaccine. Can you explain why?

With the virus sequence we have a precise image of our enemy, and this is fundamental for developing not only vaccines, but also antibodies and drugs capable of curing the disease; however, as mentioned, this takes time. Then there is another aspect which is much more difficult to clarify, and which concerns the body’s response to infection with SARS-CoV-2. In other words, we need to understand why some individuals have subclinical infections while others experience severe lung disease. What is the effect of our genes on the virus and immune response? What are the risk factors beyond age and heart and lung diseases? And there are protective factors? I think there will be a lot to learn in the coming months from controlled clinical trials evaluating different treatment options with antiviral drugs,

Many countries are taking action in the search for a vaccine. But the race seems inconsistent and disorganised. Wouldn’t it be better to centralise efforts? And how democratic “would the discovery of a vaccine be?

I would say that vaccinology is a science and as such it is global. More than the nations, the actors are researchers and industries specialised in the field, while the users are in fact all the populations across the planet. That’s why I can’t think of a vaccine in the hands of a single nation. I also think that the possibility of testing many different approaches rather than focusing on only one, is an advantage, because today we cannot predict what the ideal solution for COVID-19 will be.

Is there a risk that one country will find the solution and start making money on the discovery or at worst case extort other countries?

I would feel like excluding the scenario of a vaccine as a weapon of extortion, for the simple reason that a vaccine can be easily produced at a low cost and because there are mechanisms that guarantee accessibility to vaccines and drugs globally.

You, as an IRB, are known worldwide in the field of vaccines. Do you work online? What partnerships do you have at Swiss and international level?

At the IRB in 2004 we were among the first to isolate antibodies against the SARS-1 virus and later on the MERS, another lethal form of coronavirus still present in the Arabian Peninsula; this initial research led to the founding of Humabs Biomed, a start-up company from Bellinzona, licensee of some IRB inventions and now integrated into the US company Vir Biotechnology Inc. We then developed prototypes at IRB that were very promising against human cytomegalovirus, parainfluenza viruses and human and bovine respiratory syncytial virus. It was a few days ago that the IRB researchers obtained EU funding to study the immune response to the new coronavirus.

A final thought?

We have all been caught unprepared by the infectiousness of this virus. The measures introduced by our authorities to deal with the emergency from COVID-19 are essential to slow down the infection and allow our health system to cope with this emergency by providing the best service for the most critical patients. The virus is particularly resistant in aerosols and on surfaces where it remains infectious for hours and days. Furthermore, the virus can also be transmitted by asymptomatic subjects, making containment problematic. There is therefore an urgent need to implement, with the utmost attention and sense of responsibility, the indicated measures, among which the most effective is to stay at home as much as possible by reducing social contacts to a minimum. Each of us can and must do its part in this battle against the virus.

Antonio Lanzavecchia is an immunologist known for his work on antigen presentation, T cell activation, immunological memory and human monoclonal antibodies. Born in Italy, Lanzavecchia obtained a medical degree from the University of Pavia, where he specialised in paediatrics and in infectious diseases. He worked at the Basel Institute for Immunology and, since 2000, is the founding Director of the Institute for Research in Biomedicine in Bellinzona, Switzerland. From 2009 to 2016 has been professor of human immunology at the Federal Institute of Technology and since 2017 is Professor at the Faculty of Biomedical Sciences of the Università della Svizzera italiana (USI). Lanzavecchia received the EMBO Gold Medal and the Cloetta Prize and is a member of the EMBO, of the Swiss Academy of Medical Sciences and of the US National Academy of Sciences. In 2017, he received the Robert Koch Prize and the Sanofi-Institut Pasteur Award and, in 2018 the Louis-Jeantet Prize for Medicine.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata