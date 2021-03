Two elderly people, a 77 year old Swiss and an 80 year old German resident in the Lugano area, were found dead in an apartment in Breganzona, according to the public ministry and the cantonal police. The alert was made at 16.30 yesterday, police and rescuers could not ascertain the reason of death. No evidence of third party intervention has emerged. Considering the preliminary stage of the investigation and given the sensitivity of the case, underlined the cantonal police, no further information will be released. To provide psychological support, the intervention of the Care Team was requested. The investigation is coordinated by the public prosecutor Roberto Ruggeri.