Two mayors dealing with the grave reality of Lugano Airport

Marco Romano presented an initiative for a mega amnesty in the context of the penalty-free self-disclosure - The recovery period of the deducted taxes would be reduced from ten years to one - “An exceptional situation justifies an exceptional measure. We need to obtain new resources”
The Swiss ambassador in Italy, Rita Adam, said so today in Rome before the Italian Parliamentary Committee for monitoring the implementation of the Schengen agreement - Deputy Eugenio Zoffili: "Unbearable inconvenience at the borders»