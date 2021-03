At the end of June, when the arrears on nearly 300 billion euros of bank loans will expire, there is a risk that 2.7 million Italian businesses and families will suddenly find themselves on the verge of substantial financial distress and under the new regulations be classified in a state of default. This is the report of the Autonomous Federation of Italian Banks (FABI), which explains that in approximately 100 days the last extension - which was introduced with the State Budget Law - of the provision that enabled the freezing of loan repayments of 1.3 million companies for 198 billion euros and 1.4 million citizens for 95 billion: in total over 293 billion euros.