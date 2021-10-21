Two more cases of coronavirus in Zug

Zug has announced two additional cases of coronavirus, both emerging following PCR testing yesterday. Additional testing is expected tomorrow. All players and staff members of the Swiss champions are 100% vaccinated, but this did not prevent COVID-19 from interfering with the smooth running of the National League tournament. The game scheduled last night between the Bulls and Davos has been in fact postponed to November 16th. This decision was taken after the first two cases (with moderate symptoms) were discovered on Monday in the Zug locker room.