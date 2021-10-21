  • 1
Two more cases of coronavirus in Zug

HOCKEY

The whole team will be tested tomorrow

Two new cases of coronavirus in Zug

Two new cases of coronavirus in Zug

Di Red. Sport OnTheSpot

Zug has announced two additional cases of coronavirus, both emerging following PCR testing yesterday. Additional testing is expected tomorrow. All players and staff members of the Swiss champions are 100% vaccinated, but this did not prevent COVID-19 from interfering with the smooth running of the National League tournament. The game scheduled last night between the Bulls and Davos has been in fact postponed to November 16th. This decision was taken after the first two cases (with moderate symptoms) were discovered on Monday in the Zug locker room.

Recall that last Wednesday Jan Kovar and his teammates had played a Champions League match against Red Bull Munich. In the last days, a total of 16 players and 6 members of the technical staff of the German club have tested positive to the coronavirus.

On Friday, the team is expected to host Bern, while on Saturday the team is scheduled to travel to Ticino, at the Cornèr Arena, to face the HCL.

