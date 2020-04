The Cantonal General Staff of Conduct (SMCC) announced starting today Monday 6 April that two new outpatient consultation centres have opened, specifically dedicated to the testing, and care of patients potentially affected by COVID-19. The two new centres, located in Locarno and in the Three Valleys, are in addition to those of Mendrisio, Lugano, Agno and Giubiasco.

Patients can contact the outpatient consultation centres by calling the telephone numbers indicated by local family doctors, the picket doctor, the hotline of the Canton of Ticino (OMCT), the cantonal doctor, the hospital emergency rooms, the Central alarm 144 or the Medical Guard (091 800 18 28). Direct contact or visiting the checkpoints is not available. The principle always applies that those who show symptoms should first call.

The outpatient consultation centre in Locarno as the others is open from Monday to Friday, from 08.00 to 18.00.

To contact the Three Valley outpatient consultation, centre mobile: of which a SANABUS vehicle is made available and will park, according to needs, in Airolo, Faido, Bodio, Riviera, Acquarossa or Olivone. Operating from 08.00 to 18.00 and on weekends, from 14.00 to 18.00.

During the Easter weekend, Saturday the 11th and Monday the 13th of April, the outpatient consultation centres in Mendrisio, Lugano, Giubiasco and Locarno will be open according to the regular timetable (from 08.00 to 18.00).

The consultation centre of Agno will be closed during the holidays indicated.

Please note : these health facilities, called “COVID-19 checkpoints”, are intended to facilitate the diagnosis and taking charge of people potentially affected by COVID-19 and that their creation was deemed appropriate taking into account the increase in cases in the cantonal territory and the growing stress to which family medical studies and hospital emergency rooms are subjected by patients with symptoms that could indicate positivity to COVID-19. The purpose of checkpoints is not to perform nasopharyngeal swabs to asymptomatic patients or to patients with suspicious symptoms. The swab is made only based only on the recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health.

The centres, established with the support of the Department of Health and Sociality (DSS), are managed by the Ticino Medical Association, which is responsible for the organisation, operation and availability of doctors and paramedical support staff. , guaranteed in principle by the doctors concerned, but also made available free of charge by the EOC.

