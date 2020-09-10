Two Morrocans arrested carrying more than 210 kilos of hashish in their car

SWISS START UP 100
The 10th-anniversary edition of the TOP 100 Swiss Startup Award celebrated Switzerland’s best startups: Cutiss (1st), Wingtra (2nd), and Piavita (3rd) were the top picks of the expert jury, while Authena (formerly Acatena) won the TOP 100 Public Voting. A selected audience of 100 startups, 100 investors, and key partners of the TOP 100 were present at the event, and for the first time, the award show was live-streamed. The 10th-anniversary edition of the TOP 100 Swiss Startup Award was presented in partnership with Credit Suisse, SVC, Swiss Prime Site, SECA, and digitalswitzerland.