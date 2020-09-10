Two Morrocans arrested carrying more than 210 kilos of hashish in their car

Various versions of the story have been told, so much so that for judge Amos Pagnamenta - as he himself said today in court - ‘it is impossible to remember them all’. Although it remains unknown how many trips have made through Switzerland with drugs in their car (probably four), there is no doubt about one thing -. on February 22nd they were stopped with more than 209 kilograms of hashish hidden in the car. The two Moroccan brothers live in Italy and were at the Mendrisio Criminal Assizes Court (a court for serious offences) which is presided over by Judge Pagnamenta and could therefore only be found guilty of an aggravated infringement of the federal law on drugs.