  • 1
Corriere3
Permessi
Coronavirus
Ceneri 2020
Ritorno a scuola
27 settembre
Vacanze in Ticino
Home
Trending Topics
Permessi
Coronavirus
Ceneri 2020
Ritorno a scuola
27 settembre
Vacanze in Ticino
×
×
Cerca su CdT

Two Morrocans arrested carrying more than 210 kilos of hashish in their car

COURT HEARING MENDRISIO

Two Moroccan citizens arrested in February with nearly 210 kilos of hashish in their car sentenced

Two Morrocans arrested carrying more than 210 kilos of hashish in their car
CdT archive

Two Morrocans arrested carrying more than 210 kilos of hashish in their car

CdT archive

Di Lidia Travaini OnTheSpot

Various versions of the story have been told, so much so that for judge Amos Pagnamenta - as he himself said today in court - ‘it is impossible to remember them all’. Although it remains unknown how many trips have made through Switzerland with drugs in their car (probably four), there is no doubt about one thing -. on February 22nd they were stopped with more than 209 kilograms of hashish hidden in the car. The two Moroccan brothers live in Italy and were at the Mendrisio Criminal Assizes Court (a court for serious offences) which is presided over by Judge Pagnamenta and could therefore only be found guilty of an aggravated infringement of the federal law on drugs.

The established sentence is 30 months of detention, of which 7 to expiate along with 7 years of expulsion from Switzerland. Both sentences were identical - one of the arrested claimed to have learned of the load they were carrying on February 22nd and only after the journey began. A journey that began in Morocco and which should have taken them to Germany.

The sale of the drug could have brought in over 1.3 million CHF but the two have only been charged with the transport.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata

In questo articolo:

Ultime notizie: OnTheSpot
  • 1
  • 1