Two climbers died yesterday morning while attempting to reach the Weisshorn summit in Valais, which culminates at 4506 metres. According to the first elements of the investigation, the two, who were in a consortium, fell 400-500 metres.

A 57-year-old guide from Graubünden and his client, a 38-year-old resident in the canton of Bern, had set off early in the morning from Schalijochbiwak, located at 3787 meters, towards the summit, following the southwestern ridge of the mountain, indicates a statement of the Valais cantonal police. At an altitude of about 4300 meters, for reasons yet to be determined, they fell.

The alarm was raised in the morning by relatives of the victims, who had not been able to contact the two men. Rescuers, aboard a helicopter of the company Air Zermatt, located the bodies in the late afternoon, at an altitude of about 3800 metres on the southeastern slope of the mountain, in the territory of Randa.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata