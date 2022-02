A 37-year-old Swiss man was arrested in the canton of Zurich for running two platforms on the darknet for paedophiles. Both platforms, which had about 20,000 followers, were blocked and the operator placed in custody.

Both platforms were taken offline today, the public prosecutor’s office and the Zurich cantonal police indicated in a combined note. However, the two platforms, one geared towards boys and the other towards girls, had been in existence since at least 2017 and were only accessible via the darknet, the concealed part of the web.

The platforms, used internationally, were divided into a «public» area and a «closed» area reserved for members only. The former had no illegal content, whereas the latter exchanged pedophile images.

