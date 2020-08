The boys were discovered yesterday afternoon in an apartment in Zollikerberg by an 18-year-old was announced this morning by the cantonal police of Zurich is shrouded in mystery. The authorities say a boy alerted the police with a phone call around 5.30 pm, explaining that he was in an apartment with an unconscious friends. The emergency team at the scene confirmed the death of the two - both just 15 years old. The reasons for the death of the two minors are still unknown. ‘At present - reads the note from the Zurich cantonal police - the hypothesis of a violent crime is not the main one’. The Zurich cantonal police, in cooperation with the Oberland Public Prosecutor’s Office, are investigating the exact circumstances. In addition to the Zurich cantonal police,