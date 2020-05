It happens, sometimes, that noteworthy facts are buried by the frenzy of everyday life and the importance of officialdom, whereupon they fade silently into folklore. The current legislature of the Town Hall of Mendrisio, broadened by the coronavirus, is characterised by the entry into the Executive of Francesca Luisoni (PPD), head of the Department of Planning and Economics and first female councillor of extended Mendrisio (and fourth in Mendrisio town), and Françoise Gehring (Insieme a Sinistra - IaS). Two women (in a panel of seven) who have taken over from colleagues who have decided to leave the control room: firstly Piermaria Calderari then Giorgio Comi; the resignation of the latter will be made official, if everything goes as planned, today.

A set of circumstances that have led Mendrisio to currently have the highest female representation on the council (however disproportionate) among Ticino’s urban centres (if, for demographic reasons, Chiasso is not considered a city) and the highest in its history. This is particularly remarkable at a time when the quest for gender equality takes the form of motions, petitions and strikes, in a canton with no officiating women and where, for some people, the example of Zurich and its mayor Corine Mauch, is almost unattainable.

And if on the one hand, the satisfaction of Gehring, leader of the IaS in the City Council, for the female pairing in the Town Hall is no mystery (”I’m happy to be able to work with Francesca Luisoni. In fact I’m convinced that women are an important component of society and their contribution in politics is as important as that of men”), on the other hand we wondered how her future colleagues in the Town Hall see the now imminent presence (Comi will formally leave office at the end of July) of two women in the municipal executive.

“Known and appreciated”

“I can only greet this fact positively,“ says Samuele Cavadini. “It is clear that female representation is still low. But it’s good to have another woman, who is, among other things, well-known and appreciated”. The mayor considers it positive that the Town Hall team is well represented also in this respect, “because we’ll also have to face serious problems”. In this sense “having a more feminine vision certainly helps to make decisions with different perspectives”.

Along with Paolo Danielli: “I see Mendrisio’s trend very positively, which hopefully will become normal in the short to medium term. In this specific case we have two representatives with strong profiles: this will certainly mean that work may have a different approach to issues”. Gehring, on the other hand, is entering the social affairs department.

Also Samuel Maffi what is about to happen is also an important step. “I read also in this the choice of the IaS and Giorgio Comi to resign early, despite the one-year extension: there was an opportunity and it’s been taken”. However, the politician is keen to stress the importance of fulfilling “a double cumulative condition”: on the one hand the gender factor and on the other a person coming aboard into the Executive “with whom I am sure one can work well, who’s pragmatic and intelligent”.

Daniele Caverzasio, who supported the introduction of the gender balance, notes for his part how important the qualities of people are; «On the other hand, it is true that everyone brings their own sensibilities and experiences. A woman may have different sensibilities on certain aspects, but in the end it’s quality that matters”. From her point of view, Françoise Gehring has all the necessary qualities, having also shown on the Town Council that she knows how to work as a team: “this will be even more important in the coming months and years, because we have to start again facing an economic and social crisis”.

“Pink quotas don’t help.”

For Marco Romano, the presence of two women in the Town Hall “shows that the pink quotas established by law are not necessary and that situations are created in this way”. The politician believes that every person, regardless of gender, brings his or her own being, experience and way of thinking to the table. “The arrival of Francesca Luisoni has brought a great dynamic, and I have reason to believe that the arrival of Françoise Gehring will do the same”. For Romano, however, the cohesion, efficiency and effectiveness of the Municipality, regardless of gender, are priorities today.

“I am absolutely happy, all the more so when I think that when we left with the OttoMarzo.16 Alliance, the objective was to have a woman in the Town Hall,“ says Francesca Luisoni, who notes that now, “because of a series of special contingencies, there are two women, both of whom are replacements, so neither of them has yet been directly elected. The goal for April 2021 therefore is - he continues - to confirm these positions at the electoral level. The women’s double in the Town Hall is welcome, he concludes, especially at a time when the fight against the coronavirus, in which women have demonstrated the importance of their work.

Chiasso would win... but it’s out of the competition

Although low, the percentage of women in the Mendrisio Executive turns out to be more important than that of the other cantonal urban centres, namely Lugano (only one woman, Cristina Zanini Barzaghi, after the departure in 2015 of Giovanna Masoni Brenni and the consequent dissolution of the “Frauenverein”), Locarno (no women) and Bellinzona (no women). Despite having two women out of five municipal members (Roberta Pantani and Sonia Colombo-Regazzoni), Chiasso cannot claim the status of city for demographic reasons and has therefore not been taken into consideration.

