Seventy days without the coffee ritual. After a seemingly endless wait, yesterday Italians were able to savour the taste of (some) freedom. Over the border many economic activities have reopened. Let's see how it went along the Ticino border.

Before dawn they got up, took a look in the mirror to imagine the looks of the first customers. At 5 a.m., they pulled up the shutters at their bar. Seventy days, for Lombardy residents, spent without the coffee ritual. Yesterday, following the government's green light, they reopened and, behind the counters, in their faces could be read fear, worry and hope and also audacity, because as Gianni Rodari wrote "in our hearts we are all courageous knights, always ready to set out again".

Impressive numbers

Many people work with a bar or a restaurant. The Italian Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) surveyed almost 735,000 retail businesses in Italy in 2018, including 147,000 grocery stores and bars with 308,000 employees. Lombardy's share is around 11%, so we can estimate 15 thousand grocery stores and bars. Forced closure for the coronavirus epidemic has been a severe blow for many. Economically, of course. Even more so psychologically. Suddenly work and its meaning have disappeared. Cancelled by decree. And when the calendar for reopening was announced, they remained almost last in the queue. Considered unimportant. Not considered "essential". Now they can exact revenge. The manufacturing industry has reopened, along with construction and the rest. Without the bars, however, something fundamental seemed to be missing. There wasn't that frivolity that together gives significance to a country's economy and people's morale.

Brave bartenders

How many accepted the challenge of setting up the bars and restaurants in line with the safety regulations, which were only issued on Sunday evening? "In the province of Como", says Giovanni Ciceri, president of Confcommercio, "50% have reopened". We'll increase to 70% over the weekend. Just a moment ago we arranged a "call" with all the presidents of Lombardy and the feedback was 40-50% in Varese, 30-40% in the province of Sondrio, Bergamo 60%, Lecco 30%. We also asked to be exempted from measuring customers' temperature". Altogether there are about 1,500 bartenders and restaurateurs registered with Confcommercio Como, explains Ciceri. So, between Como and Varese there are at least twice as many in the border area.

A lot of people have restarted. Brave bartenders It's slow-moving at the moment in these areas because a substantial part is missing: the Swiss clientele. And everyone hopes that from 3 June, with the reopening of the border, things will improve, provided that diplomatic negotiations lead to a concrete agreement.

At the bar in Ponte Chiasso that is practically the customs, Paolo Grigioni says he got up early, to open at 5am, even if only for a few customers. "Here," he says, "about 50% of our customers are Swiss, many come here for breakfast. We look forward to 03 June, hoping they'll come back. What I'd cashed by 10am, I used to do in just an hour. I didn't expect so little. However, here we are all in the same boat: without the Swiss the nearby butcher took in a week what he used to take in one day". The same for Tommaso Giudice, of the shoe shop in via Bellinzona: "For us the Swiss clientele represents almost 80%. Hopefully they'll be back from June". The significance of Ticino on merchants' balance sheet depends on the type of goods sold and, of course, the position. "For us", says Stefano Bizzanelli, goldsmith at Bennet in Lucino, "the Swiss count for about 30%. We can't wait for normality to return; for us and them".

Life begins again

"Compared to before", says the young owner of a pastry bar in Lurate Caccivio, "everything has changed. There are fewer people. Maybe because it's the first day. The desire to restart is there. The bar's great because you go there with friends, to have a chat, you waste time. It's a moment of leisure. Now that bar philosophy has been lost a little. You're a little less free".

In a supermarket in Bizzarone - the same as Ponte Tresa and Porlezza - they trust that Swiss customers will be able to return from 3 June: "They are a significant share for us. Hopefully they will reopen the border with Italy". At the bar next door they add: "They used to come shopping first, then they used to come here for coffee. Now nothing. And even the cross-border workers don't stop because they're queuing at customs".

There are those who haven't reopened and have put out a sign with the date of May 25 or even June 3 Nicola Sternativo, owner of a well-known restaurant hotel in Uggiate Trevano, explains: "We won't reopen right away. It takes time to sanitise and get in order. We will reopen at the weekend, albeit with reduced staff, because 70% of our clients are Swiss, so we are waiting for the border to reopen. For us it has been difficult: in these months between communions, weddings and banquets we had 4.200 sittings booked, all cancelled. Unfortunately, one can do without the restaurant. I understood that and I accepted the government's decision. Anyway, I have faith".

The mirror

The same hope exists in a bar in Colverde, where Roberto and Jessica have reopened bringing life to the church square. Inside, two inscriptions recall the meaning of every bar: "The Bar doesn't give you memories but memories always bring you to the Bar".

For an enlightened entrepreneur like Brunello Cucinelli, the bar has represented "the university of life", for writers like Piero Chiara the source of inspiration of an authentic humanity. Whether it's Benni's bar sport with the legendary Luisona (the brioche) or vaguely reminiscent of a literary café for guys like Magris or a Guttuso painting, the border bar is not just physical space. The long sweep of bars and restaurants reveals that it is like a mirror where you can sit and watch and look at yourself and feel more alive, lighter.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata