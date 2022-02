UBS closed 2021 by recording a profit of $7.46 billion (6.90 billion francs), up 13.7% year-on-year. The major Swiss bank reported this today, pointing out that the latest quarter saw a 17.7% decline to 1.35 billion due to a 740 million provision for a tax dispute in France.

The financial institution benefitted from responsive markets and higher volumes, a statement released today said. The board consequently suggested paying shareholders a significantly increased dividend: $0.50 per share versus $0.37 in fiscal year 2020.

By comparison, the bank earned 2.28 billion in the previous quarter and 1.64 billion in the last three months of 2020. However, at the end of last year UBS had to set aside 740 million in relation to a court case in France. In December, it was ordered by the Paris Court of Appeal to pay EUR 1.8 billion for assisting wealthy French clients to evade tax, a decision against which it has appealed.

Returning to the figures submitted today, income in the fourth quarter reached 8.73 billion francs, surpassing, as did profit, forecasts made by experts who were consulted by the AWP agency. Costs, however, stood at 7.00 billion, UBS added.

Pre-tax profit increased from $8.16 billion in 2020 to $9.48 billion in 2021. Overall, the Swiss banking leader reported net influx of new funds of about $107 billion, including $26.9 billion in the final quarter. UBS also announced that it will soon launch a plan to repurchase CHF 5 billion worth of shares in 2022.

CEO Ralph Hamers expressed great satisfaction with the performance achieved. «The fourth quarter was a good conclusion to a year of growth,« commented the executive, cited in the note. «Building on this momentum, we are aiming for ambitious new targets,« These include pre-tax profit growth of 10-15% in each of the core global asset management businesses.

