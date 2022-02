For Putin, Ukraine is the backyard. Like the Belarus of his partner Lukashenko, actually annexed and used, in these hours, with the recaptured Crimea, as a rear base of the invasion. Moscow has never made a mystery of wanting to restore, at least in part, its Soviet area of influence. It has never resigned itself to playing the secondary role of a regional power. Not even in the worst moments of economic difficulty as when, at the beginning of the nineties, it was on the verge of bankruptcy. The bear has changed its skin only in the interested eyes of Western customers and suppliers. The Russian president, who is set to rule for a longer time than Stalin, has consistently behaved as a nationalist and a staunch restorer of a lost imperial pride. Whoever thought, at the beginning of this century, that Russia could even be part of the European Union and even of NATO, must have had many illusions about its leader’s democratic emancipation. And on the assimilation of Western values that do not go hand in hand with those of the market. He has repeatedly underestimated the military danger of the regime, otherwise he would not have given it the green light in so many crises, from Syria to Libya, in which the West has either divided itself or simply abstained. It would not have allowed him to have such a relevant military presence in the Mediterranean. It would not have allowed the West to have such a significant military presence in the Mediterranean, nor would it have turned its eyes away from the activism of Wagner’s contractors in Africa, for example. It would not have given it the power to be by far the largest gas supplier to a short-sighted Europe. And again, it would not have courted all the Russian oligarchs with their generous and inflated portfolios. Not only London has in recent years opened up, a cozy and golden shell, to Russian neo-capitalists. Economic and financial interdependence has grown so much that some of the sanctions decided yesterday are at risk of being entirely figurative. Their effectiveness has yet to be proven (Iran is a case in point). The cost for European countries, asymmetrical. Higher for those who have a high exchange with Moscow, such as Italy. Gas is obviously excluded for now.