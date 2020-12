Images are being circulating on social networks regarding the lack of measures being respected this weekend in the center of Lugano. This is what happened over the weekend post 7pm where groups of people were spotted in the center beyond the allowed number and without appropriate protection. We contacted mayor Marco Borradori, who stated his reflection with a general premise.

‘If necessary, the markets will be closed’

‘I consider it unacceptable that what has been seen and documented by the images has already made rounds of Switzerland - the implications is to the photos taken in recent days at the ski lift in Verbier. I say this because I would like people to broaden their vision and show more sensitivity’.

The reference is to the previous painful days that saw 25 people die. ‘It’s a matter of regard and respect for the families who have lost a loved one’ said the mayor. ‘I understand that during Christmas there is a desire to have fun, but in light of what has been said, written, heard and preached, I believe it is important to respect others and have regard for their health’

‘I consider the incident unacceptable, we will do everything to ensure that this does not happen again’ Borradori notes. ‘It’s not surprising, in other years these Christmas gatherings would have been considered normal. Unfortunately, however, this is a different kind of Christmas, so it is necessary to demand greater rigour’.

The mayor explained that the Municipality will certainly reflect on whether or not to maintain the markets, ‘but I wouldn’t want them to be considered as a scapegoat for what happened. People come to the city because, in addition to the markets, there are stores and bars open. On the contrary, I want to underline how the markets scattered in the center have not recorded any kind of crowding’.

The spacing system set up by the City Hall worked perfectly without causing any problems.

‘If necessary, the markets will be closed’, commented the mayor. The Town Hall will decide on the basis of the evolution of the situation. A constantly changing situation, both at international, national and cantonal level. ‘On all these three fronts - concludes Marco Borradori - the trend is going in the direction of a tightening of the measures taken. We are ready to operate with the utmost sensitivity and attention’.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata