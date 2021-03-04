Unemployment affects young women the most during the pandemic

The pandemic has had a strong impact on the world of work. Young women between the ages of 15 and 24 are the ones most affected according to data published today by the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

Unemployment rates have increased from 7.2% to 8.0% between 2019 and 2020, a trend that was found to be much less significant among women of other age groups: between between the ages of 55 and 64, the unemployment rate has even slightly decreased, according to a note from the FSO.

Among men the greatest increase was found in the age group between 25 and 39 years, with an increase from 3.7% to 4.4%

Globally, according to data under the International Labor Organization (ILO), in 2020 unemployment among men rose more (+0.6 points to 4.7%) than women (+0.3 to 5% )

The distribution between full-time and part-time jobs remained broadly unchanged in 2020: 62.6% of active people worked with a percentage above 90%, 37.4% at a lower percentage. There was, however, a change between the sexes: while full-time jobs increased by 0.7 percentage points among women (to 40.9%), there was a decline of 0.6 percentage points among men. (at 81.7%).

