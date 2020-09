The last 2 sessions were held in the Bernexpo spaces due to the coronavirus and the parliamentary debates of the autumn session begins this afternoon until September 25th will resume in the traditional premises of the Federal Palace. Protection measures have been set with plexiglas panels installed between each seat - along with common work spaces.

The National Council, which will be seated from 14.30 to 21.45 - the agenda will include the additional funding of unemployment insurance and the promotion of culture for the period 2021-2024. The day will close with the examination and vote on a whole series of parliamentary initiatives.

14.2 billion for unemployment

Discussions on the Unemployment Fund is expected - enabling the legal basis for the ongoing contributions of the Confederation of up to 14.2 billion francs - a proposal already accepted by Parliament. It is a question of replenishing the s in order to face the negative repercussions of the pandemic on workers and businesses.

Promotion of culture - the preparatory commission recommends an increase in financial means for a sector strongly affected by the coronavirus crisis equal to 22.4 million for a total of 956.9 million. The majority of the commission would like to bind companies offering films in Switzerland as part of their programs or through electronic services on request or by subscription to allocate at least 4% of their gross income annually to independent Swiss film creation, or to pay a corresponding promotion fee. This obligation currently only concerns television.

Environment and transport to the States

As a tradition, the work of the Council of States will last a little less: the senators will meet at 15.15 pm to 20.00 pm, but not before having dealt with two major issues: the urgent federal law for support toward public transport and an area particularly affected by the Covid-19 emergency along with the total revision of the CO2 law. A series of interventions concerning the environment will follow.

Aid for public transport

With regard to public transport, the Federal Council decided last July that SBB will be able to obtain an additional 550 million francs from the Confederation in the form of a short-term loan. Public transport companies will also be able to receive support for a total of around 800 million. The preparatory commission would also like tourist and local traffic and the loading of motor vehicles on shuttle trains to enjoy this ‘offer’.

Rising fossil energy prices

As for the CO2 Law, it aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 50% by 2030 (compared to 2006) as required by the Paris Agreements. The National Council established last June that to achieve this goal they will have to increase the price of petrol, naphtha (a flammable liquid) and airline tickets.

In addition to raising the price of fuel by up to 10 cents per litre to 12 (from 2025) and a tax on airline tickets of between 30 and 120 francs, the law provides for a number of other measures. The main ones are the 75% reduction of CO2 emissions in Switzerland, the near ban on oil heating and the establishment of a climate fund.

