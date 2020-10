Val Mara or Lower Ceresio - in just over two weeks the population of Melano, Maroggia, Rovio and Arogno will be called to the polls to decide not only whether to join, but also how to call their new municipality. The consultative vote will take place on Sunday the 18th of October and the last word will be with the Grand Council.

The mayors of the four municipalities are enthusiastic about the project, which was well received by the municipal councils and municipalities. Together with the study commission, the latter have already identified various investments that the new municipality will be able to make. These include the renovation of the theatre in Arogno (1.5 million francs), the construction of the regional port in Melano (3.5 million), the new park of Maroggia (half a million) and the renovation of the maternal wing of the schools of Rovio and the hostel (3.7 million).

Pending the outcome at one o’clock, there is certainly the role that each neighborhood would have in the new municipality. In each one there is a kindergarten and an administration desk. As for the other services, the Study Commission imagined having the technical office for public construction in Arogno, financial services in Rovio, private construction in Maroggia and a multifunctional counter open daily, in Melano the general administration, population control and the Office for culture, tourism and communication. The new municipality would have about 4,000 inhabitants and would have a multiplier of 85%: higher than that of Rovio (80%), equal to that of Maroggia and Melano and lower than that of Arogno (95%).

Beyond the math, the stakes are high. By joining forces and creating a new centre of 4,000 inhabitants halfway between Lugano and Mendrisio, - explained the mayor of Rovio Riccardo Costantini - we will strengthen our political weight and bargaining power. In my vision of an aggregate Municipality - he adds - at the core are families, from children to the elderly, who would enjoy greater services also thanks to the investments planned in infrastructures. The goal - confirms the mayor of Melano Daniele Maffei - is precisely to improve services by professionalising them.

Those opposed to the merger generally complain of the loss of autonomy, the alienation of the citizen from the problems of the community, the lack of interest that will grow and the risk of losing the local identity. Nothing could be more wrong according to Maffei: ‘On the contrary, we will be even more attached to our territory and the identity of the individual neighbourhoods will certainly be strengthened thanks to the associations and voluntary activities present’. As his colleague from Arogno, Corrado Sartori explains, ‘identity is not created by the municipal institution but by the people who live in the area and make themselves available to the community through recreational associations and much more. To give an example, in Arogno today we have the Philharmonic: tomorrow, in the aggregate Municipality, it will continue to be there and, indeed, its presence may be even more significant’. According to Jean-Claude Binaghi, Mayor of Maroggia, the number of inhabitants of the new reality is also ideal: ‘A municipality of 4,000 people still allows us to get to know each other and make us all feel part of something important. Let us remember that a river is made up of many drops: a drop alone does not go anywhere, many drops together form a river’, he concludes.

The last information evening on the aggregative project is scheduled for Saturday the 3rd of October at 17:00 in Piazza Motta in Melano. The whole population is invited. The event will take place only in case of good weather.

In March, the Council of State decided to exclude Bissone from the aggregative project, following the negative notice of the study commission’s report by the City Council and then by the Town Hall. ‘For me, Bissone is not ready for an aggregation today, - said the mayor Andrea Incerti - But we are eventually open to other hypotheses of aggregation’.

