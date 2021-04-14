Universal time, grand data and style

«I am what I do» said Reinhold Messner with the power of the aphorism. The same symbiosis between essence and action, between form and function, is affirmed in the following four watches featured in this compendium of excellence.

The Montblanc Geosphere 1858 signed by Messner himself transports the hours of the earth to the vintage aesthetics of his first exploits. The two characteristic hemispheres with rotating globes, which perform a complete rotation every 24 hours, are in fact set in a brand new 42 mm bronze case with flashes of pink gold that interact with the blue of the Nato dial and strap. Manufacture MB 29.25 automatic caliber (just 262 pieces, 6.000 CHF).

Chopard’s Alpine Eagle XL Chrono bears in its name to Karl-Friedrich Scheufele’s passion for the Alps and glorifies it to the beat of ferocious mechanics, thanks to an integrated chronograph movement with flyback function. Manufacture caliber 03.05-C self-winding, the 44 mm case and bracelet that blend pink gold and lucent steel shine like the Dolomites at sunset (26.800 CHF).

The Streamliner Center Seconds by H. Moser & Cie renews the expressive mood of the 1930s with primeval clarity, showing how a spectacular steel watch with an integrated bracelet can be created without following the pencil of Gérald Genta. The 40 mm shaped case surrounds a smoky green dial. The spectacular HMC 200 automatic caliber is visible from the back (19.900 CHF).

The epic of the first sports Lange & Shöne closes the extract. However, the Odysseus does not betray either the haughty distinction or the sublime workmanship inherent to the Saxon brand and with a 40.5 mm case in white gold framing a gray dial makes it even more aristocratic. The automatic caliber L155.1 is traditionally hand-finished (40.200 CHF).

