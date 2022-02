By the end of this winter, «the vast majority of people in Switzerland will have some immunity» to SARS-CoV-2, either due to being vaccinated or being cured. This is the assessment of the Federal Council’s Scientific Task Force.

Nearly 900,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in just four weeks of the current winter of 2021-22, according to its status update today. In the four weeks around the peak of the Omicron wave, 30-40% of the population became infected.

When you then factor in the number of unreported cases, you have to multiply that figure by 3 or even 4. That translates into 3.6 million people infected with SARS-CoV-2, most of them by the Omicron variant, the government’s science team added.

