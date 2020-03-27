Update on the Spread of the Coronavirus in Italy

According to figures released today from the Italian Civil Protection Register, March 24th marked the third consecutive day of a slowdown in the number of new infections in Italy, although the number of victims increased slightly from the previous day. Currently, 54,030 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Italy, 3,612 more people than on Monday. This represents an increase in the number of infections from one day to the next of 7.2%, lower than the increase recorded between Sunday and Monday (8.1%). The Italian Civil Protection Register added 743 deaths to its bulletin for March 24th, bringing the total number of victims in Italy to 6,820. On Monday 601 people died.