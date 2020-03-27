Update on the Spread of the Coronavirus in Italy

Update on Italy
According to figures released today from the Italian Civil Protection Register, March 24th marked the third consecutive day of a slowdown in the number of new infections in Italy, although the number of victims increased slightly from the previous day. Currently, 54,030 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Italy, 3,612 more people than on Monday. This represents an increase in the number of infections from one day to the next of 7.2%, lower than the increase recorded between Sunday and Monday (8.1%). The Italian Civil Protection Register added 743 deaths to its bulletin for March 24th, bringing the total number of victims in Italy to 6,820. On Monday 601 people died.
For the same period, Lombardy recorded 402 new deaths for a total of 4,178, after two days of data decreasing compared to the peak of 546 deaths recorded on Saturday. There were 361 on Sunday, 320 on Monday. The number of infected people in this region now exceeds 30,000.
As of March 24, 2020, the total number of Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Italy reached approximately 69 thousand. There are 54 thousand active cases in the country. Moreover, the number of people who recovered or were discharged from hospital after contracting the virus exceeded 8.3 thousand, while the number of deceased reached 6.8 thousand. As of March 19, 2020, the number of coronavirus deaths in Italy exceeded that registered in China.
Minister of Health Alain Berset has clearly stated that social distancing must be followed and that construction sites will be closed, adding safety and hygiene standards absolutely had to be respected in the workplace.
We interview the director of DECS Manuele Bertoli to take stock of the situation and discuss online learning and all that happened in the days before the decision to close the classrooms
“For a firm support initiating measures adopted by the Council of State” whilst not penalising Ticino businesses and their employees.