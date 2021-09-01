Urban art is spreading: the whale effect in Lugano

The whales made waves. A statement of the obvious, if we’ re talking about the sea. But if the theme is urban art in Lugano, the discussion becomes intriguing. Do you recall the controversy of February on whether Close Up - the mural created by Nevercrew in Via Franscini and commissioned by the City, which depicts whales - will be totally covered by a new residential and commercial building that will rise in front of it? Here it is. The discussion between those who accused the City of having selected the wrong wall and those who pointed out the temporary nature of street art has increased the interest in this form of artistic expression - which, among other things, will be the main feature of the Maroggia Triennial until November (see the August 28 edition).

«The whales have served as an incentive,« confirmed municipal culture manager Roberto Badaracco, «and a number of private individuals have contacted us to learn more about the murals. It appears to me that there is a new sensitivity for works of urban art: if until recently they were seen as ‘strange things’, now they are considered an attraction, a feather in our cap. For example, I learned that the owner of the building in Via Mercoli on which some giant parrots were painted received dozens of messages of compliments. The fact that urban art in Lugano is on the rise is confirmed by Christian Rebecchi and Pablo Togni, members of Nevercrew: «Seeing works that have been completed live, rather than only in photos, is certainly a stimulus. This is how it was for the whales (there was talk of their possible «move» to Via Canonica, but so far nothing concrete). «The trend however has been in place for a few years. Requests do not always lead to the creation of works, but the interest is there.» The City’s decision to launch, thirteen years ago, its own urban art project in collaboration with various artists, therefore, has proven successful. «We are very active and we continue to produce new works - says Badaracco - a dozen only in the last year and a half». Whoever wants to look at them while sitting on the couch can visit arteurbana.ch, a platform that offers a virtual tour of the city to explore murals and other creations (including the most recent ones).