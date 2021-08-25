Vaccination mandatory for the personnel of Swiss Airways

Swiss will make the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all of its flight personnel from mid-November onwards, for operational reasons and as part of its duty of care towards its employees. This was announced by the Swiss airline of the Lufthansa Group.

«The action was in response to national entry restrictions around the world, which are seeing a rising insistence on proof of the vaccination even for flight crews,« the statement reads. «Hong Kong recently became the first Swiss destination to require - with immediate effect - proof of COVID-19 vaccination for flight crews arriving from certain countries, including Switzerland».

Separate organizational management of vaccinated and unvaccinated crew members and the resulting increased complexity of the shifts involved would make it impossible to ensure continuous, robust and reliable flight operations over the long term, the carrier continued. «Some destinations and regions could no longer be served and this in turn would seriously reduce the effectiveness of the Swiss hub system. Separate management of the two categories of crews would also result in their unequal treatment in terms of shifts. In addition, as a globally operating airline and given the sufficient availability of effective COVID vaccines, Swiss also wants to fully perform its duty of care to its entire cockpit and cabin crew.»

«We must initiate this action now,« says SWISS CEO Dieter Vranckx, «if we are to continue to maintain our global route network and fulfill our duty of care obligations to our employees».

In taking the measure, the company concludes, «Swiss is supported by corresponding provisions in the collective bargaining agreements for its cabin crew, which provide for such action under these conditions.» Swiss is also conducting an open and transparent dialogue with its social partners on the planned mandate.

