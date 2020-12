Cantonal pharmacist Giovan Maria Zanini confirmed via Teleticino that vaccinations against COVID-19 will be rolled out across Ticino starting from the 4th January 2021. «The first people to be vaccinated will be the those in care & elderly homes, it is necessary to inform them and involve family members», said Zanini to the microphones of the Melide station.

After Basel-City and Ticino, cantons of central Switzerland announced the start of vaccinations against COVID-19. The release of information from the conference explains favouring a common approach to avoid the race to who vaccinates first, an approach considered risky and useless. The decision follows the green light decided today by Swissmedic for the Pfizer-Biontech preparation.

In canton of Friborg the first vaccinations will begin as early as next week: the president of the state council Anne-Claude Demierre said to the listeners of the RTS television. The first doses will be administered in homes for the elderly and nursing homes, specified the socialist politician.

