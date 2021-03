The second phase of vaccination starts from today within the facilities for people with disabilities in Canton Ticino. The first phase was limited to the over 65s and to a few challenging situations, due to a limited surplus of vaccine doses. In the next few days all the residents and the external patients will be vaccinated regardless of their age and health situation.

Atgabbes and Pro Infirmis announce the news with much satisfaction and even a little emotion.The voluntary vaccination of people living in medicalized homes, in houses with occupancy, in foyers, in protected apartments and those who attend day care centers represents the long-awaited prospect of being able - once the vaccine booster procedure is completed - to live more peacefully without fear of contagion.

In the list also people with Trisomy 21

An important announcement is the addition of people with Trisomy 21 to the list. It should be remembered that it is only possible to enroll in vaccination centers with the appropriate medical certificate. All the information can be found on the cantonal website dedicated to coronavirus in the «vaccination» section. The vaccination is a personal choice that can have an important impact on one’s health and quality of life. Also on the cantonal website dedicated to the coronavirus under the heading «vaccination» you can find all the information in simplified language.

