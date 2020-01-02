Vaccinations start on 4th January

Vaccinations begin in Ticino from Monday 4 January. Announced by the authorities, it will commence with homes for the elderly and staff. The Department of Health and Social Affairs shared this note. Vaccinations will be open to people aged 85 or over residing at home. To make an appointment from 4th January the toll-free number will be 0800 128 128.

By mid-January, everyone who has been contacted to receive the vaccine will have the first dose. In February the second will be administered. In line with the recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) to proceed according to age criteria initially, the vaccine will initially be available for people aged 85 or over. The doses available will initially be limited, but are then destined to increase.

Vaccination centers

The first vaccination center will be open in Rivera, at the Cantonal Civil Protection Center, starting from Tuesday the 12th of January. Towards the end of the month two similar vaccination centers will be opened, one in Ascona and the other in Tesserete. Once the reservations for the first phase in Rivera have been completed, and only at that moment, those for the second phase will be opened in the three locations (Rivera, Ascona and Tesserete). It is important to reiterate that this offer, for the moment, is intended exclusively for citizens residing in Ticino born before 31.12.1935. Progressively, as the vaccination campaign progresses and the developments in the availability of vaccine doses, the age range will be extended,

From Monday the 4th January it will be possible to make an appointment for a vaccination at the Rivera center, by calling the vaccination toll-free number 0800 128 128. This number will be operational from 12:00 on 4 January, then every day from 8:00 to 17.30. A substantial flow of phone calls is likely to be expected, which will inevitably put pressure on the lines. The dedicated collaborators will do everything possible to best guarantee this service. The authorities are confident that they can count on the understanding of the public and invite those who have more general questions about the vaccine to contact their doctor or the national COVID-19 vaccination Infoline (every day from 6:00 to 23:00) reachable at 058 377 88 92 . The toll-free number indicated above is only for making an appointment. Once the doses available in Rivera are exhausted, it will be possible to move on to the second phase, still intended for the population aged 85 or over. The difference lies in the number of centers available in the area, which from one will become three: Rivera, Ascona and Tesserete. The start of this second phase will be publicly announced.

The role of the Municipalities

From the 11th January, the elderly «over 85» who do not have the opportunity to move to the indicated centers will be able to contact the Chancellery of their Municipality and announce their willingness to be vaccinated. This will make it possible to later organize moments of proximity vaccination, thanks to mobile teams that will operate in designated places. The Chancellery will therefore initially collect the data of its citizens who have this need, and will contact them at the appropriate time indicating the details on the date and place of the appointment.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata