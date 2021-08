«The federal authorities are having too many reservations regarding the individual rights of citizens when it comes to anti-Covid vaccination.» Economiesuisse President Christoph Mäder is certain of this.

«I do not understand how it has come to this widespread discussion about the reasonability of vaccination,« says the 62-year-old in an interview published today by the SonntagsBlick. «The question has become a kind of religious war. We have to counter this and say clearly: the vaccination is the way out of the pandemic»

«It is the federal government, the cantons and the employers who must first convince the population,« says the lawyer, who has worked for Novartis and particularly Syngenta. «However, the federal authorities are taking too much notice of the restrictions on individual freedom and human rights. I consider these values important as well. But in such a crisis it is clear that immunization is the only correct reaction. The federal government must propagate this as strongly as necessary and emphasize it even more strongly.

Economiesuisse could also launch a major campaign. «The topic is actually being dealt with,« says the president (since October 2020) of the federation of Swiss companies. With regard to a possible obligation to vaccinate in the workplace, Mäder believes there are areas «where this should be examined very carefully and could probably be introduced.» This should be addressed especially in hospitals and nursing homes. The member of boards of several companies, including Lonza (which produces vaccines), also advocates wider use of the Covid certificate. «We need to talk about access restrictions, especially for events, restaurants and fitness centers.»

In the meantime, however, Mäder is also critical of the government’s chosen timeline for a return to normalcy. « The reopenings must be geared to the risk situation. The number of hospitalizations are very small, so now further easing would be possible. I don’t know the basis for the Federal Council’s decision, but with the current situation further openings must come. A stop until further notice would be the wrong way to go,« he concluded.

