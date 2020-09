Confidence in vaccines in Switzerland is rather low in international comparison, so much so that less than half of Swiss citizens - more precisely 45% - believe in their effectiveness according to a recent study published in The Lancet magazine - there is more skepticism in Europe in general than in the rest of the world.

Researchers analysed data from 149 countries as part of their investigation, which lasted over four years (September 2015-December 2019) and was divided into 290 surveys involving a total of over 284,000 people. The questions addressed to the sample of participants concerned the efficacy, safety and importance of vaccines.

One of the conclusions reached is that vaccinations are less convincing in Europe than elsewhere. However, there is an increase in confidence in states such as Italy, France and Finland. Globally, the authors point out, the more a nation is confronted with political instability or religious extremism, the more mistrust grows. According to experts - targeted disinformation campaigns play a very important role in this regard.

The perceived importance also drops

At the international level - Switzerland is at the bottom of the ranking. Having said the opinion on the effectiveness of vaccines - the share of those who support it fell between 2015 and 2019 from 50% to 45% - there is also a decrease in the slice of the population that considers them important (from 65% 53%). At least in countertrend, albeit not in a particularly significant way, the rate of those who consider them safe, rose from 30% to 33%.

‘These results go hand in hand with the decline in the number of people getting vaccinated against the flu’ Sonja Merten of the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute (Swiss TPH) told Keystone-ATS. The expert knows the subject well, being part of a team that deals with studying the reasons behind the hesitation to be vaccinated.

The number of vaccinations among children has not dropped, highlights the researcher. However, those combined pose a problem: parents are less able to decide which diseases to protect their children against and when to do so.

Victims of success

Furthermore, according to Merten, paradoxically vaccines ‘are victims of their own success’ Thanks to their use, in fact, many diseases have actually disappeared from Switzerland and, within public opinion, this leads to being more afraid of the possible side effects of a vaccine than of the disease itself.

Another aspect that should not be underestimated is that linked to the opinion of doctors. A previous study by Merten and his colleagues highlighted that doctors do not clearly position themselves on the topic of vaccines. An attitude that insinuates doubt in patients and undermines their certainties.

Few against, many hesitate

However, few Swiss people are firmly opposed to vaccines. ‘The most vehement group is extremely small’ assures sociologist Michael Deml, himself from Swiss TPH. ‘Most people are not against it, but simply indecisive or hesitant’.

Finally, other recent works reject the stereotype that proponents of complementary or alternative medicine advise their patients against getting vaccinated. Instead, there is a discussion about risks and consequences, Deml points out. ‘This inspires confidence, which is central to the future Covid-19 vaccine’.

