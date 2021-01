Is it possible to quantify the reduction in doses of Pfizer’s vaccine for Ticino?

The supply of 8,775 doses scheduled for February 1st has been canceled. A compensation supply of 1,950 doses is planned for February 8th, a reduced amount of 6,825 doses. «The link to the delays of the vaccine doses should be balanced around the middle of February, said the director of the Public health Division Paolo Bianchi

What does this reduction entail?

From today, Moderna’s vaccine is administered instead of Pfizer’s in the three centers of Rivera, Ascona and Tesserete. Appointments for proximity vaccinations have been closed.

I received the first dose of Pfizer’s preparation. What happens now? Can I get the second dose?

Yes. Those who have had the first vaccine and wait for the booster have the guaranteed dose. It is important to reiterate that those who received the first dose of Pfizer serum are guaranteed a booster with the same preparation.

I have an appointment in one of the three cantonal centers or for proximity vaccination. Will I be able to get vaccinated regularly?

Yes, the appointments already made are confirmed.

I’m over 80 and haven’t an appointment yet. How can I do?

Those who have not yet made contact and are over 80 years old, or more than 75 but live with someone over 80, can still contact the Chancellery of their Municipality of residence to make an appointment and will be put on a waiting list. Municipalities cannot make other appointments.

Can I make an appointment at one of the three cantonal centers via the vaccination toll-free number?

No. Due to the reduction in doses it was decided to stop the appointments in Rivera, Ascona and Tesserete. The available places are closed out and the special toll-free number remains active only for changes to already fixed appointments.

Where are we with vaccinations in Ticino?

In Ticino, 10,275 vaccinations have already been administered, which corresponds to 2.92 immunized for every hundred inhabitants (data updated to January 21, ed). In the Rivera, about 200 people can be vaccinated and the centers work for ten hours every day, this was explained during the meeting with the press the head of the Military and Civil Protection Section Ryan Pedevilla. At 9 am on Monday the new centers in Tesserete and Ascona will open and will allow to triple the number of vaccinations made.

I am under 80, when will I be able to get vaccinated?

As mentioned, those over 75 and living with someone over 80 can already benefit from the vaccine. As soon as possible, this possibility will also be granted to other sections of the population.

