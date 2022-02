Valentine’s Day flower bouquets will be significantly more expensive this year. The primary reason is the increase in energy prices. Also, significantly fewer cut flowers will be sold this year, a spokesman for the largest flower auction in the Netherlands, the Royal Flora Holland, tells Deutsche Presse-Agentur. Nonetheless, the industry does not expect there to be a shortage of the product.

Cutting costs

During January, flowers were already 27 percent more expensive on average than during the same period last year. This was a consequence of high energy prices, explains Michel van Schie, spokesman for the flower campaign. Several Dutch farmers want to cut costs. «They lower the temperature in the greenhouses or turn off the heating system completely.» But that means that fewer flowers are produced, or that they are smaller. «However, demand has not decreased,« the spokesman said. Consequently, prices are going up.

Less airfreight capacity

The auction of flowers is also looking at a lower bidding due to less air transport capacity. Most roses for the European market, after all, come from Kenya and Ethiopia and are flown to the Netherlands, where they’’re then auctioned. «But because of the pandemic, airfreight capacity is significantly limited,« the spokesperson said.

Last year, the flowers were already 20 percent more expensive on average. This led to record sales for Royal Flora: 5.6 billion euros for flowers and plants, about 800 million euros more than in 2019, the last year before the pandemic.

