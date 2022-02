Via Centrale is closed for work on the upper and lower levels for the next two months. A statement from the City of Bellinzona’s Department of Public Works was released today. The route will be closed to traffic from Monday, February 7 and until Monday, March 21 at 17.30, as indicated in the attached plan ( the part highlighted in red, «Phase 3»).

With regard to the remaining stretch of Via Centrale (highlighted in red as «Phase 1»), it remains closed until Friday, February 18 at 17:30. The segment highlighted in blue in the layout will instead be accessible to neighbors.

The work will involve the reconstruction and upgrading of the electrical, plumbing, water disposal, telecommunications, surfacing and street lighting infrastructure.

For neighbours who will not be able to access their parking space, the authority recommends to contact the Public Works Department to arrange an alternative parking space.

