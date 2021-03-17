Viggiù, Ten positive cases found following mass vaccination

The Juvenile Magistracy and the Cantonal Police announced earlier today that a 17-year-old Algerian citizen and a 16-year-old Tunisian citizen both asylum seekers residing in Mendrisiotto were arrested on charges relating to a series of burglaries in Ticino as well as of theft that resulted in robbery on March 12 at a house in Melide.
