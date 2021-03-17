Viggiù, Ten positive cases found following mass vaccination

With 5,000 inhabitants and a high rate of cross-border commuters, the town of Viggiù was placed in the red zone on February 16 this was also after 100 cases of Covid positivite cases were detected. On February 24, the immunization of all the residents over 18 began. «The news (of the fall in infections, ed.) is positive said the mayor Emanuela Quintiglio on facebook and gives us great hope to be able to achieve a good outcome but i suggest now is not the time to abandon precautions and neglect the necessary measures in place. As for the second vaccination «we are expecting updates from ATS on the location and timing of its delivery. I have, like you, heard from the press the news of the temporary suspension of the vaccine Astrazeneca and I am therefore, unable to commerny any further.