Drivers should be given the opportunity to choose independently between the current sticker and the digital version. The states voted last December and today the National Council also accepted - with 142 votes to 47 - a legislative amendment to this effect. The cost will remain unchanged at 40 francs.

In the preliminary draft presented in 2017, the Federal Council envisaged the abolition of the classic solution and the transition to electronic marking. In consultation, however, this proposal had been criticized in various respects.

It was therefore decided to turn towards a compromise. The current ‘vignette’ - introduced in 1985, will not disappear: motorists will be able to choose how they intend to pay the tax required to drive on Swiss motorways. The more traditionalists will continue to paste the mark, the others will have the right to obtain it electronically, by registering on the Internet and downloading it via the app. The investment costs are estimated at 4-5 million francs.

It will be linked to a license plate and not to a vehicle, said the committee rapporteur Edith Graf-Litscher (PS / TG), describing the novelty as ‘in step with the times’. ‘It is a modern and practical payment method’, echoed Marco Romano (PPD / TI). Most of the plenum considered the ‘e-sticker’ as an opportunity to take a step towards the needs of citizens and considered data protection adequate.

The UDC, on the other hand, is skeptical, pushing without profit for not entering the matter and saying no during the vote on the whole. ‘The project is not as harmless as it seems, there are strange things’ warned Nadja Umbricht Pieren (UDC / BE), citing in this regard controls from obscure expenses and above all the risk that new road taxes will be entered through the back door’.

Indeed, the most suspicious believe that this is a first step towards the introduction of the so-called mobility pricing. ;But the conditions created would not be sufficient to allow this’ assured Finance Minister Ueli Maurer, according to whom the executive ‘has no secret intentions’.

Going into detail, the subject of controls was among the most sifted through. On the one hand there were those who, following the government and states, wanted automated checks with fixed systems, while the other front, which in the end prevailed, pressed for random checks with mobile devices. The UDC, once again in the minority, wanted for its part to maintain controls in person at the hands of the police.

Furthermore, following a proposal by the majority of the preparatory commission, the People’s House has chosen to continue to allow the Federal Customs Administration to issue the sticker not only in the border areas, but also abroad.

The UDC then tried to remove from the law the article that allows the abolition of the adhesive ‘vignette; without involving the Parliament in the event that the share of these markings was less than 10% of the total, but even in this case it has not found fertile ground.

The dossier returns to the States for the treatment of differences.

