Defense «minister» Viola Amherd has appealed to the proponents of the initiative to ban the purchase of F-35 fighter jets on channel RTS to retract the text this evening. In view of what is happening in Ukraine, it is important for Switzerland to be able to defend its airspace and protect its citizens, she said. As a sovereign country, Switzerland must be able to defend itself by its own means, said Amherd, voicing shock at how rapidly and how brutal the Russian attack in Ukraine has been. She made reference to this context of war when making her appeal to the text’s proponents. The federal adviser reaffirmed that she considers Russia’s use of nuclear weapons improbable.