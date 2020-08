Viola Amherd will be in Ticino on Friday evening (for the first time as a member of the Government) to participate in an in-depth discussion on the purchase of the new military aircraft which will be voted for or against on the 27th September. The evening, open to the public, will take place from 7 pm at the Palazzo dei Congressi in Lugano.

During the event which is organised by the PPD 60+ Association and the Club dei Mille which will be moderated by journalist Moreno Bernasconi in attendance will also be the following representatives of the economic world - Mr. Franz Bernasconi, the National Councillors Marco Romano, Rocco Cattaneo, Greta Gysin and Bruno Storni, and the deputies Laura Riget and Tiziano Galeazzi.

During the evening there will also be an mediation by the President of the Council of State Norman Gobbi as President of the Government Conference for Military Affairs, Civil Protection and Firefighters and Director of the Department of Institutions and PPD Vice President Marco Passalia.

The evening, which will take place with health provisions in place and also requires compulsory registration by contacting the PPD Secretariat segretariato@ppd-ti.ch 091 825 23 77).

