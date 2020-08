Heavy rainfall and violent storms affected areas across Switzerland last night with wind gusts of up to 95 km / h recorded in the Nyon region (VD). In some areas, the heavy rains turned into hail, SRF Meteo said today in a note. In Olten (SO) up to 50 mm of water were measured. South of the Alps the risk of fire was high (level 4 out of 5), 40 mm of rain fell early this morning in Magadino.