The volatility that has increased in the stock & currency markets also extends to the crude oil market. Yesterday evening Brent quoted in London and had returned slightly above the threshold of 40 dollars a barrel, recording -39% since the beginning of the year and -7% only in the last week, after having nearly $ 69 in early January. For its part, the American WTI was quoted at $ 37.50, with a loss of 39% since the beginning of 2020.

The sequence of corrections over the last few days is the first after that of April. Various factors contribute to it, the main one being the sharp drop in risk sentiment, also following what happened in the stock market and in the technology sector in particular in addition to the renewed uncertainties on the trend in crude oil demand.

The latter is gaining ground in Asia, especially in China and, albeit to a lesser extent in Europe, but remains weak in the US. Standard & Poor’s specialists say that it has dropped by over 30% due to the coronavirus, and that it hardly seems able to return to the levels of 2019 before 2022. To add to economic uncertainties that recent stock market events have certainly not contributed to dispel.

Correlation with stock exchanges

As Commerzbank’s commodity manager Eugen Weinberg said ‘the financial markets set the tone for the oil market too’

Also weighing was data on growing US crude reserves and uncertainties about agreements within OPEC + to maintain the cuts. On the contrary, the level of compliance with the agreements by the partners of the large organisations seem to have deteriorated and some members increase their supply - not excluding the possibility of storing excess crude oil on ships at anchor.

Risks of excess production

The situation is reflected in the futures market: Brent with delivery in December records a situation of contango (spot price lower than the one at maturity) with a discount not seen since last May, precisely because of the fear of excess production making it even more convenient to keep oil at sea.

For his part, the Saudi Minister of Energy, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, recently expressed himself cautiously in an interview with Al Arabiya, stating that the path to recovery from the negative effects of the pandemic is still long, but not excluding a two-year extension of production cuts, which had been eased in view of a global recovery. Saudi Arabia has respected its commitments, decreasing production in May by about 7.5 million barrels a day and, according to the data, the drop in price, accentuated by its policy of ‘discounts’ to customers, even favours it. allowing it to increase its market share.

Before the new slide, the rise in prices had allowed some US shale oil producers to resume production and improve the financial situation. Even for some OPEC members and for Russia itself the situation is delicate and strategies difficult: oil sales represent a primary source of currency but too high prices favour US competitors and take away their customer shares. The evolution of a possible second wave of the virus will be decisive both on the demand side and in leading to supply adjustments by producers.

Ultra-bullish positions

But among the specialists there is also no shortage of ultra-bullish positions: for Trevor Woods, head of the Northern Trace Capital hedge fund, crude oil prices are set to rise progressively, from $ 40 at the end of 2020 to $ 100 within the next two years. , even reaching $ 150 a barrel in 2025. The reason would be the dramatic drop in investments in the oil sector that the pandemic causes. A vision shared by Christyan Malek of JP Morgan.

According to specialists, a large share of supply is destined to fail, causing important imbalances in the medium term in the face of a recovery in demand. The phenomenon is accentuated for US producers, more affected by the drop in prices.

