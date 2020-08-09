Vitta: A second lockdown would have disastrous consequences

The number of coronavirus infections in Ticino has been stable for days and remain below the alert threshold. From a health point of view, the worst seems to be over - but what is the situation from an economic point of view?

The cantonal finances are expected to be in the red by around 300 million francs between 2020-2021. Lets take a look at how the crisis has been triggered by the pandemic Christian Vitta director of the Finance and Economy Department (DFE) & president of the Ticino government shares his views about the toughest months of the health emergency. In an interview with ‘ilCaffé’, Vitta says he is aware that ‘our canton had reached a balance of accounts which - however, remained fragile.

Following this crisis, the situation has worsened considerably and he explains that to give impetus to the Ticino economy it is necessary to safeguard the production system as much as possible in order to be ready to satisfy requests when an economic recovery occurs. The safeguarding of the production system can be implemented by the public body through the tools at its disposal, for example in the field of employment and at the same time through a commitment on the investment front the councillor of state says he is aware that a lot depends on the export sectors, which will remain under a lot of pressure until there is a global recovery.

According to Vitta ‘there has been a great effort of dialogue and consultation by all the political forces’ and will be needed to address the various critical elements, that is, ‘the financial, economic and social crisis’. A united effort, therefore, as already occurred in the hardest months of the pandemic, in which Switzerland ‘was able to react in a timely manner and better than other states thanks to the enviable solidity of its public finances’. The director of the DFE believes this is ‘the necessary premise to allow the State to intervene in a rapid, credible and authoritative manner’. According to Vitta, the investments that Ticino cannot give up are those in projects that allow our society to progress, such as in the fields of innovation, research, new technologies and modern forms of mobility, ‘as well as investments in the field buildings which, in addition to having an anti-cyclical effect, in this phase also allow the modernisation of existing public infrastructure.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata