News about the coronavirus situation in Ticino streamed live from the Grand Council Chamber in Palazzo delle Orsoline, Bellinzona. The briefing is organised by the State Council, which on 11 March proclaimed the state of emergency, and by the Cantonal General Staff of Conduct (SMCC), the Government participates.

The President of the Government Christian Vitta informs about the directives in force in Ticino, compared to the rest of Switzerland, from next week until 03 May “Individual responsibility is important, with it the spread of the virus is slowed down. Bern has granted us one last crisis window, from 04 May Ticino will align with the federal regulations. The new regulations concern the hotel, industry and construction sector”.

Provisions on economic activities valid from 27 April to 03 May 2020

1. In addition to the limitations provided for in Art. 6 of Ordinance 2 COVID-19, the following provisions also apply

2. All tourist accommodation facilities remain closed with the exception of hotels that have a management authorisation for more than 50 people and campsites, which can continue as at present to operate only to accommodate staff related to emergency management activities, provided that they are not used for any other purpose:

- not accommodating more than 50 people (including staff) at the same time;

- guarantee the increased hygiene rules and social distance between each patron, both seated and standing;

- limit any restaurant service within its establishment and exclusively for its guests;

- not to open the bar and other services such as fitness areas, spa, etc

3. Construction site activities remain suspended. In compliance with the increased hygienic standards and social distancing are allowed: activities on construction sites in the open air or indoors, carried out by 15 or fewer people or natural stone processing and quarrying activities carried out by 15 or fewer people. The works supervision and, in its absence, the client shall ensure that the number of people present is complied with and, together with the companies, that the recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health, in particular the increased hygiene standards and social distancing. The Cantonal Staff of Conduct (SMCC) may grant exemptions where there is an urgent or overriding public interest. The SMCC may consult representatives of trade associations and trade unions

4. With the exception of the social-healthcare, chemical-pharmaceutical, medical and food industries, the other industries that intend to employ more than 60% of their ordinary employees at the same time must, if more than ten employees are employed at the same time, apply for authorisation from the Cantonal Staff of Conduct for activities that cannot be postponed or are in the public interest. The company management monitors compliance with the number of people present and the recommendations of the Federal Office of Public Health, in particular the increased hygiene standards and social distancing

5. The SMCC, through the cantonal police and the municipal police, monitors compliance with these provisions

6. As far as criminal provisions are concerned, the provisions of Chapter 6 of Ordinance 2 COVID-19 are applicable

7. Although not provided for in this government resolution, Ordinance 2 COVID-19. applies

8. For information on the application of the above provisions, the SMCC Commercial Activities information hotline (0840 117 112) is available; please contact trade associations initially.

9. The measures provided for in this Resolution shall enter into force on 27 April 2020 and shall remain in force until 03 May 2020

10. If there are no sudden changes on the healthcare front, as of 04 May we will align with Ordinance 2 COVID-19 of 13 March 2020

11. This decision is published electronically on the Canton’s website

12. An appeal against the provisions of this government resolution may be lodged with the administrative cantonal court within thirty days. The appeal has no suspensory effect (Art. 43 para. 4 Healthcare Law)

Christian Vitta: the revival of economic activity and community building

“We are aware that these weeks are demanding for entrepreneurs and businesspeople, we must all row in the same direction to relaunch economic activity and maintain employment. Difficult months lie ahead. The activity of the cantonal administration will return to full operation from 04 May. For all other areas, the regulations in force this week apply. The word ‘change’ sums up the global situation well, a sudden change that has brought suffering and pain, a change that has touched us all, forcing us to take a step back from our hectic lives. A new situation, of uncertainty. This situation has scared us. Certainties have collapsed, we have found ourselves fragile and in solitude. But we have felt united, part of a bigger, collective challenge. Everyone does their part to contain the virus. Thanks to you we were able to contain its spread. Hygiene standards and social distancing will become part of our everyday life if we want to contain the virus. The challenge is to move from change to transformation. This situation has made us rediscover important values: union, heartfelt sympathy and solidarity. Values to be carried forward on the path that awaits us to rebuild our community and solidly relaunch our canton. As from 04 May, we will be aligned with Federal Ordinance 2 COVID-19. Activities that have already opened or will reopen must comply with all the rules and directives laid down.”

Raffaele De Rosa: fewer admissions, but the virus is affecting everyone

“Since the peak to now, the number of patients admitted has halved. Intensive care patients have also decreased. That’s encouraging data. It should encourage us to continue with confidence on the road ahead. Ticino has reacted in an exemplary manner, but we must not lower our guard. The virus can affect anyone. There are also intubated patients under the age of 40. Elderly people are the most affected by this insidious disease: 133 deaths have occurred in elderly homes, but we are heartened by the fact that some 130 elderly people have managed to recover, including a 101year-old woman. The virus has slowed down, but it’s still around. We must continue to follow the measures to contain the first wave. We can all do a lot to protect ourselves and others: we must keep our distance and adopt the hygienic measures. It is necessary to proceed in small steps, which is why we have extended the crisis window, we must give the various stages time to materialise. Protection plans to reopen activities must be thorough. The COVID checkpoint service remains guaranteed until 31 May. As of next week, the ban on non-urgent surgery in hospitals and dental practices will end: normal patient care must be guaranteed. We will continue to monitor the emergency closely in order to adapt healthcare to the evolving situation. In an uncertain and difficult situation, we call for unity and the importance of working together to protect the most important thing of all: the health of the population”.

Manuele Bertoli: heading towards the reopening of schools with half-classes

“11 May was set as the date for the reopening of schools by the Federal Council. All the cantons are debating this issue, it’s an open question. During the last 6 weeks of class, we will try to manage students in small groups, there will be phasing, avoiding the canteen, for example, and trying to reduce use of public transport. We have opened the dialogue with the municipalities, there are no unified opinions, but we will continue consultations with parents and teachers in view of 11 May to see if the plan we are preparing can be defined. For children to be able to restart with contact with teachers and classmates is crucial. The school is made up, before content, of relationships for students of a certain age. In the future the school we know now will be different, we are working on how to define this change: we need to return to a ‘certain’ normality. We must be careful and try to ensure safety. It is difficult to guarantee immunity from contagion. Here, even the cantonal medical officer was infected. We are considering that teachers have half a class in the morning and half in the afternoon, or half one day and half the next. Primary and Junior schools will have ‘half-classes’ of about 8-10 pupils. This is the general plan, but we are discussing other issues. There is no obligation for teachers to wear a mask, but if they feel safer they can wear one. Masks are not required for children.”

Norman Gobbi: border and regional checks

“Healthcare data comforts us and disciplined behaviour is the basis for the relaxation of measures. We must not lower our guard, we are nearing a normality that will never be the same as the one we knew before the crisis. Increased border controls remain in place over the coming weeks, today the Border Guards made 40 rejections at the border. Municipal police are continuing regional checks, to date about 9,000. Checks will be carried out on building sites: 72 were carried out today and everything was in order. The police force has been little affected by the coronavirus: to date there is only one sick officer and one in quarantine. We have the backing of the civil protection, military militia and civilians supporting the healthcare system. We must continue with respect for the regulations and discipline.”

