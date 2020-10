The company’s sales network is expected to reduce from 160 stores round 100 stores to cope with the coronavirus crisis

Vögele Shoes wants to close about sixty stores in Switzerland to cope with the crisis linked to the coronavirus and fierce online competition. This was stated by CEO Max Bertschinger, quoted by Blick.ch

The company’s sales network, which has been owned by Poland’s CCC since 2018, is expected to expand to a generous 100 stores, up from 160 today, Bertschinger said.

With Covid-19 and competition from sites like Zalando, Vögele Shoes’ business has collapsed. Between the beginning of April and the end of June, turnover was halved to 17 million francs.

