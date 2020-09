The decision of the national team to grant the right to vote to 16-year-olds was welcomed by a well-known face of youth politics and beyond. ‘It is very positive that this proposal, which I supported in Parliament, has now passed - in a period in which young people are so politically mobilised’ - commented the socialist national councillor Tamara Funiciello. ‘The decisions we are making at the national level, particularly on issues such as climate change, AVS or working hours, will affect their future to a greater extent than ours’.

We have people who walk around with an aluminum helmet on their heads and are convinced that COVID-19 is a creation of Bill Gates. I don’t think there is a direct correlation between having the right to vote and knowing how to exercise it

The second argument in favour of this decision, continued the deputy, is the fact that a young person can exercise the right to vote immediately after having dealt with the topic at school. ‘In a country based on direct democracy it is necessary to learn and exercise this right and to wait two years until the age of majority is too much’.

Finally, Funiciello has no doubts about a possible objection from the opposition front - that is, the lack of knowledge of the issues by young people - the argument does not hold up.

