Swiss watches remain the most in demand in the world, along with Swiss jewelery. This was stated by the auditing firm Deloitte in its study "Global Powers of Luxury Goods". The market share of Swiss companies in the ranking of the 100 largest luxury groups in the world amounts to one third. However, the figures refer to 2019, thus before the pandemic.

Richemont and Swatch in the lead

The three largest Swiss groups were Richemont, Swatch and Rolex. The first generated 18% of the global turnover, the second 11%. But the report points out that in 2020 the pandemic weighed heavily on the sector: during the lockdown, travel restrictions and store closures worldwide led to a collapse in traditional retail sales.

But how is the Swiss watch industry evolving in practice? «Our industry - explains Jean-Daniel Pasche, president of the Swiss Watchmaking Federation - is very affected by the effects of the pandemic. Exports are affected because the shops have been closed, and tourism has also stopped, along with duty free, which are important elements for the watch trade. Thus, in the first ten months of the year, watch exports decreased by about 26% compared to the previous year. In short, we have had a difficult year, even if not all companies have been affected in the same way ».

«We note a recovery - he notes - after the spring, when in the months of March and April we recorded decreases in turnover of the order of 80%. We are now seeing an improvement in exports, even if we remain in negative territory. For example, in October we recorded about 7% lower than a year earlier. So the situation improves, even if the balance remains negative, and we expect to end the year with a decline of about 25% ».

High uncertainty

‘For 2021 - he notes - we still expect an improvement in the situation, but the uncertainty remains high, given that we do not know how the pandemic will evolve. We predict that 2021 will be better than 2020, but we do not know when we will be able to return to the figures before the coronavirus’. ‘However - he comments - we believe that our position as world watchmaker is not endangered, given that it is not a structural crisis in the sector, but a world crisis that affects the entire economy. In fact, we see that the entire luxury sector is suffering. So I don't think we will emerge from this crisis weaker than our competitors. In fact, the opposite could happen. And I think Switzerland will remain one of the best luxury markets in the world. Our major players in the sector are holding up well and I think they will be able to take advantage of the recovery that is looming’.

A very positive 2019

Returning to the study, the authors note that fortunately 2019 was a very positive year for the luxury sector in Switzerland, and this represented a good starting point for the difficult 2020. Furthermore, last year the margin of profit was particularly positive. net profit, which with 16.2% was the highest of all the Top 100 countries.

From a global point of view, the 100 leading companies in the sector generated a total turnover of 281 billion dollars, an increase of 8.5% compared to 2018.

Overall, companies headquartered in China, Japan and the United States experienced a marked decline in revenue growth compared to the previous year, while those based in Europe were generally able to accelerate their growth.

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata