The Cantonal Government of Ticino has today expressed its position regarding the federal consultation, initiated last Wednesday, 12 January, regarding the extension and the adaptation of the current measures in force at federal level in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Given the ongoing sensitive situation resulting from the spread of the Omicron variant, the Government believes it is unavoidable to maintain the existing federal measures. The State Council, however, wishes to emphasize that the suggested time limit of late March seems longer than the time span of the previous revision. The term is evaluated as too long, considering also that some scenarios submitted on the federal level envisage the peak of contagions being reached by the end of January. Therefore, the State Council has underlined, in its position statement, the necessity of a re-evaluation of the provisions by the end of February. With regard to current provisions, the Government of Ticino wished to underline its critical stance towards the obligation of telework - that should be adjusted to a recommendation - and towards the impracticability of monitoring regarding limitations of private events in structures not accessible to the public.

With regard to the other issues posed by the Federal Council, the State Council backs the proposal to shorten the duration of the vaccination and recovery certificates to 270 days, pointing out, nevertheless, that such frequent changes can generate confusion in the general public. In addition, the Canton is in support of a further extension of the use of the mask (reduction of the age limit, mandatory outdoor in crowded situations, etc.) and - in view of the outbreak of infections and the associated strain on the diagnostic capabilities - a reassessment of the priorities for the access to tests. In contrast, we do not detect a need to re-evaluate the arrangements for the ordering by authorities of isolations and quarantines.

