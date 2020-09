(Updated at 9.30) Unemployment has increased slightly in August - but has reached a multi-year high: the unemployment rate rose to 3.3%, compared to 3.2% in July. This is the highest value recorded in the eighth month of the year since 2010.

On an annual basis, the increase was 1.2 points - which emerges from the data published today by the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco). In August, the rate returned to April levels, after stopping at 3.2% in June and July. The peak of the year was observed in May, with 3.4%.

At the end of August - 151,111 people were registered with the regional employment offices (URC), 2241 more than in July. Growth over twelve months is even greater, equal to 51,559: there has been over 50% more people lined up in front of the unemployment counters.

The situation across the cantons

In Ticino the rate stood at 3.4% (unchanged compared to July and +0.9 compared to August 2019), in Grisons at 1.3% (-0.2 and + 0.6%).

The French cantons remain the hardest hit by unemployment. With a rate of 5.2%, the negative record goes to Geneva (+0.1 compared to July and +1.4 on an annual basis), followed by Jura (5.1%), Neuchâtel (4.9%), Vaud (4.7%) and Basel-Stadt (4.0%). With a rate of 1.1% Appenzell Innerrhoden is the canton with the lowest unemployment.

Ticino is in ninth place among the most affected by the problem, while Grisons are in third place in the ranking of the least affected. In absolute terms, from Airolo to Chiasso there are 5,839 unemployed (+29 monthly, +1627 annually), while in the Rhaetian valleys the figure is 1405 (-214 and +633).

Returning to the national context, the data published by Seco also shows that the number of unemployed young people (15-24 years) increased by 2446 units (+ 14%) compared to July to a total of 20’341, i.e. 7199 people in more (+ 55%) than a year earlier. The rate for this age group stood at 3.9%, up 0.5 points on a monthly basis and 1.4 points on an annual basis. Workers over 50 are at 2.9% (unchanged monthly, +0.9 annually). The long-term unemployed (i.e. those enrolled in the URC for over a year) were 23’807, 75% more than twelve months earlier: 622 young people, 12’667 25-49 and 10’448 over 50.

Reading the data by nationality, the Swiss have a jobless rate of 2.4% (no monthly variation, +0.8 per year), foreigners of 5.5% (+0.1 and +1.9 ). By country of origin, the rates are higher for Bulgarians (11.4%), Africans (10.9%) - which Seco considers as a whole - and Romanians (8.7%). The EU is 4.8%, Italy 5.0%.

The data disseminated by Seco are based on the people actually registered with the URCs. The definition is therefore different from that of the unemployed according to the International Labor Office (ILO), which operates through surveys and which makes its estimate available quarterly: the latest available - published in mid-August - gives unemployment in Switzerland in the second quarter at 4.6%. The difference between the two figures - that of Seco and that of ILO - often arouses heated debate.

The unemployment rates recorded by Seco are however traditionally low: in the last 20 years the highest monthly value was 4.3%, observed in January 2004. It should also be emphasised that the unemployment figures do not take into account those who have exhausted the right to receive benefits and who, for example, live off savings or are benefiting from assistance.

Overall, Seco continues, job seekers registered last month were 237,215, 0.6% more than in July and 40% more than in August 2019. This figure includes, in addition to the unemployed enrolled, people who attend retraining or advanced training courses, who follow employment programs or who earn intermediate income. The number of vacancies announced at the employment offices is 35,052 (-243 compared to July and -3426 compared to August 2019).

As regards to partial unemployment, in June (latest data available) 488’312 people were affected by reduced work, or 402’578 fewer (-45%) compared to the previous month. The number of companies involved decreased by 57’583 units (-52%), reaching 52’405. The number of working hours lost fell by 29’558’322 units (-51%), reaching 28’374’970 hours.

In the corresponding period of the previous year (June 2019) 59,550 lost hours were recorded, spread over 1507 people in 84 companies: the data clearly show the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Also in June, the unemployed who exhausted their entitlement to unemployment insurance benefits were 25. The low number is due to the period of validity of the Federal Council ordinance on Covid-19, which granted to all unemployed 120 additional daily allowances.

At the end of the internship, many apprentices struggle to find employment. In the wake of the coronavirus crisis, many apprentices find it difficult to find employment after completing their training. ‘Companies are recruiting fewer people’ said Boris Zürcher, head of the labor division at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (Seco) today.

The unemployment rate among 15-24 year olds went from 3.4% in July to 3.9% in August, the senior official recalled in a telephone conference in which he commented on the new data just released. In itself, it is normal for the share of unemployed in this age group to progress in the summer, because many apprenticeships finish. «But this increase is one of the strongest in recent years’ Zürcher.emphasises.

According to the chief economist of BAK Basel - who began his professional career with an internship as a machine designer and then studied further - the young people are currently facing a ‘not particularly favourable situation’ in the job market.

The 56-year-old therefore intends to keep an eye on further developments. Normally, most young people find employment in the fall and winter: it remains to be seen whether this also applies in the era of Covid, concluded the former economic adviser to federal councilors Pascal Couchepin, Joseph Deiss and Doris Leuthard.

