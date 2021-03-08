«We are only here to greet the team».

A group of football supporters amassed yesterday in front of the Hotel Delfino in Lugano. A quiet afternoon, almost spring-like, ripped apart by the chants and choruses of a group of irreducible fans of the Zurich soccer team, who came down to Ticino not to attend the match - which is not yet possible due to restrictions - but only to see their players leaving the hotel, to have a moment with them and to see them shortly after getting on the bus to go to Cornaredo to face the HCL team.

The picture taken speaks clearly. the number of people crowded in front of the Hotel Delfino exceeded the necessary distancing measures. The fans of the Tigurina team, known to be rather fiery, would not have caused major security problems.

Federico Haas, manager of the Hotel Delfino said,. «Initially, I felt my blood run cold however, I later realized that the situation was not degenerating, at least from what I could see». On the contrary: «The head of the group came to the reception desk with his name and surname, saying that their intent was only to «watch their team» support at a distance». «Close but distant» They were well aware and made sure they left the area clean before they left.

