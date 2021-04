Ms. Kronig, where are we in the battle against the virus?

«We are in a situation where we are forced to follow the evolution of the pandemic. We as well as the entire population have had to comply with the measures in place of which we are thankful. We are looking for the best possible solution. We are in full swing and developing the plan we had set before we started the campaign. We knew already that doses would be limited in the first quarter, and therefore that we would have to prioritize in order to vaccinate vulnerable groups right away. We were also aware that the doses would reach larger volumes in the second semester, to the extent of creating a new challenge, namely that of a campaign on a scale never before seen in our country. In the first three months, we received the expected volumes, and now we have good expectations between April and June. Of course, we also faced unexpected obstacles between February and March. But we always have to work in accordance with possible changes, with the unexpected».

Dare we say we are now walking in anticipation of running?

«Yes, we are gearing up to move into a new phase, hand in hand with the cantons. They are the ones who manage the vaccinations and they will be the ones who will have to manage the important volumes coming in. For our part, we are working to make sure that we receive the doses scheduled as soon as possible, while also continuing to monitor any new authorizations for other products on the vaccine market. In fact, at this moment we use «only» two products, those of Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna».

From your perspective, are the logistics frameworks ready to respond to this step change?

«I am impressed with the work done by the cantons at this level. It is a very complex management, not least because there are two doses for each person, and setting appointments and quotas is anything but simple. And then we have to take into account very different realities, from the most urban canton to the alpine one. I have noticed a lot of pragmatism. I am also confident for the future, when we will have to speed up and at the same time continue to guarantee high safety standards.

In spite of contracts and pre-contracts, the federal strategy is currently based exclusively on messenger RNA vaccines. Has that become a definite choice, in part to perhaps avoid any embarrassment of choice between such different vaccines?

«The fact that mRNA vaccines were working and had such a high efficacy rate was wonderful, and decisive, news for us. Yes, because this ensures maximum protection for our people. In our purchasing strategy, however, we have focused on all platforms, thus taking a very diversified approach. In addition to Moderna and Pfizer, I would like to remind you that the Confederation has made agreements with AstraZeneca, Novavax and Curevac - not to mention the mechanism linked to COVAX. In short, we have always shown openness to the various products on the market, without preclusions. However, safety and efficacy remain the central elements. The use of vaccines depends on the authorization of our agency, Swissmedic. So we are waiting for a verdict on the AstraZeneca vaccine in the coming months. In the meantime, we are also keeping an eye on the evolution of the Novavax and Curevac vaccines: we will use them when appropriate. It is also true that, given the efficacy and volumes purchased, today the focus is on mRNA vaccines. For us, however, this is not exclusive. Indeed, we continue to believe that it is important to rely on different technologies».

With respect to mRNA vaccines, was there perhaps an early risk of purchasing larger volumes?

«We were among the first three countries to enter into an agreement with Moderna. We have therefore been focusing on this vaccine since last June. In addition to Moderna’s vaccine, we have secured the other two products that have found an outlet in the market more quickly, those of Pfizer and AstraZeneca. In short, with Moderna and Pfizer we immediately proceeded with our orders, then - given the excellent results - we adjusted the volumes upwards as soon as possible, focusing strongly on this first semester. With both pharmaceutical companies we have also made agreements for the second semester, between the end of the year and the beginning of 2022, given the uncertainties related to variants and therefore the possible need for a third dose for the entire population. We want to be as safe as possible from nasty surprises.»

Do you have anything to regret about the timing?

«We were among the first to move into the market, ensuring rapid access to the first available vaccines. Then, as mentioned, we knew that it would be complicated to receive large volumes of doses in the first quarter. We know that patience is beginning to run out, due to an understandable fatigue in enduring the pandemic and its restrictions, but I am happy to see such understanding. On the other hand, producing large volumes of vaccines takes time».

For some, Switzerland has so far had a somewhat snobbish attitude towards vector vaccines, aiming only for the best, mRNA vaccines.

«Having said that AstraZeneca, whose product we are waiting for authorization by Swissmedic, it must be said that the other vector vaccines are not yet available on the European market: they will arrive later, when we will be able to count on substantial volumes of mRNA vaccines. They would then become a complementary, not a decisive element. As for Novavax, it is a protein-based vaccine. But the company is not yet ready to bring it to market. So we are waiting for results and subsequent authorization. Keeping in mind that production takes a long time».

In Switzerland, we are very fortunate to have the resources to be competitive, but at the same time we do expect to be at the top of every ranking, including the vaccination ranking. However, we are currently in 37th place. Your thoughts?

«Our priority as FOPH is to do everything in our power to fight the virus and end the pandemic as soon as possible. The fact that effective vaccines were created and then produced in such a short time is something extraordinary. So, too, is the timetable developed by the federal government, which is ambitious, particularly for what will be the next phase. However, we have already seen excellent results, very clear signals such as those from homes for the elderly, where infections and deaths have been curbed. Of course, along the way there are difficulties, obstacles with which we have to live - buying vaccines, purchasing large doses, making sure they arrive, distributing them to the cantons, managing inoculations - but we try every time to find the best possible solutions, beyond the rankings».

People think of the FOPH as a healthcare office. But it’s more than that. As a professional background, you yourself are a diplomat. From that perspective, how do you view the rush to vaccines?

«We started this drive over a year ago. Right from the start, we built a team to deal with this part of the pandemic fight. Because of the complexity of the challenge, we needed a lot of elements to manage it, to work through a chain that starts with the good idea that a scientist in a lab achieves and goes all the way up to the arm of a single person. So many stages requiring specific savoir faire. To build this team was the first chapter and the most important weapon, between medicine and diplomacy».

Is it fair to consider the vaccine race a geopolitical affair?

«I would characterize it more as a global deal. You can see this very well in the production chains of the vaccines themselves. A vaccine like Pfizer’s has so many components, from over twenty countries, and is produced in different places, and distributed from different places. In short, the approach we chose and then followed was really to work on international logistics. We started to consider two hundred vaccines, skimming the list as we went along, always in a logic of cooperation that was fundamental for us. Only in this logic was it possible to obtain certain guarantees. In short, we have committed ourselves, as Swiss, to this global logic, to the construction of a multilateral mechanism. Besides, the pandemic is a global affair to all intents and purposes, also because it will end only when we manage to limit it everywhere in the world, avoiding the emergence of new mutations. Only then will we be able to go back to thinking about a normal life».

In the midst of all this, you - like Alain Berset and other leading players in the fight against the coronavirus - have also received heavy personal attacks. How have you handled them?

« Managing a dossier like this requires broad shoulders, adapted to the situation. For me, however, it is crucial to work as best I can, to work on the difficulties of the present and possible future scenarios. It’s not so important to foresee the future as it is to be ready for possible future scenarios. We are working precisely to provide these answers and to advance in the fight against the pandemic. It is also our responsibility to the public. For the rest, it is important to be able to count on the patience and understanding of individual Swiss citizens, while remaining open to constructive criticism, which also helps us to identify difficulties and find appropriate solutions.»

Among the solutions to the pandemic, might there not have been more investment of public funds in vaccine production?

«This is a dimension that we analyzed, sure, precisely because we did not want to exclude anything, ever. So we also looked at research and development of a vaccine in Switzerland, but considering the ideas as a whole, from the inception to potential large-scale production. All to understand the possible speed and effectiveness of these ideas. After an in-depth study, we then decided to discard this hypothesis, this dimension in fact, because it is unrealistic on time and volume. And then, really, for us, the global component that supports the vaccine chain has always been central as well. Let’s take the Moderna product for example: the vaccine was discovered in the United States by a small company, and was then produced with the collaboration of other companies, starting with the Swiss company Lonza, which produced the active ingredient in Switzerland, and then passed through Spain and then Belgium, in terms of logistics, and then returned to Switzerland to be distributed to our population. Here, a global logic, combined with a work in close symbiosis with the private sector, which has done an extraordinary job».

Have you gathered indications to be able to work in the future on vaccines «made in Switzerland»? After all we are the country of the pharmaceutical companies. It is odd to have found ourselves out of the running.

«Starting from this indispensable global dimension, however, I do not exclude the commitment of the Confederation and the Swiss private sector also in this sector. We actually have an ideal environment, dynamic, devoted to innovations. Evolutions in this sense are possible for the future, including in terms of public-private partnerships. Aspects that we can already address today and put into practice tomorrow. We will have to consider how this technology based on messenger RNA has proved effective: it opens up infinite possibilities for treating other diseases or potential future pandemics, through adaptations that can be implemented even in a short time. We are already working on these aspects. We are preparing for the future.

We are concentrating so much on the present - and its contingencies - that we struggle to think in terms of prospects.

«However, we are focusing on this issue in a logic of short and, at the same time, medium term. When we started working on vaccines against the coronavirus, we didn’t even have a certainty that one day we would have a truly effective product. When we signed up with Moderna, we had no assurance in this regard, on the mRNA technology. Here, I reiterate that we cannot predict what the future will hold in this sense. During the pandemic, however, we learned a lot of things, and today we are relying on these to make sure that we can foresee the future, while still dealing with the challenges of the present. One example? Ensuring we have access to an answer in case vaccines don’t respond adequately to future variants of the virus.»

You are already primed for the possibility of a third dose. Is that the case?

«Yes, in the first half of the year we secured sufficient dose volumes to vaccinate with the 2 doses everyone that wanted it. But we are already prepared for the possibility of a third dose, by the end of the year or early 2022. And then we’ll continue, in that same way, to look toward the future. But volumes will increase, yes, again in the fall and winter for a third vaccination, if needed.»

