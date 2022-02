In your opinion, Dr. Garzoni, what role do you believe the mask should play from now until the near future?

«Common sense suggests that we should continue to use them for a while longer. Firstly, because wearing them does not translate into a loss of freedom. And secondly because they remain an effective tool in reducing the circulation of the virus. A virus that at this stage continues to circulate in large quantities. In addition to this, they are also a psychological symbol, reminding people that they still need to be careful. I’m afraid that, by eventually removing the obligation to use them, we could give a wrong and misleading message to the population».

Until when can the requirement be considered justified from a health perspective?

«Let’s put it this way: the mask will no longer be needed when COVID is no longer a problem, when it circulates less. When it demonstrates that it has a variant that doesn’t make people sick. But this is not the case with Omicron. True, intensive care is not under pressure right now, but COVID departments in hospitals are still pretty full. If we think back to the summer of 2021, when no new cases were being reported in Ticino, well, an obligation to use masks wouldn’t have made sense. But today we’re talking about more than 1,000 new cases every day; and we’re only thinking about known cases, because COVID-positive, and asymptomatic, people are more. And there is a strong risk of encountering them in our daily lives, even more now that quarantine is no longer mandatory. So, masks, as well as respect for distance and hand hygiene, still allow us to have a discreet security, without giving up our freedoms».

At this stage, we still see discrepancies between countries in the way they deal with this subject. In Italy, for example, there has been a lot of talk about FFP2, including making it mandatory. Not in Switzerland. There are some who sacrifice this tool and others who still consider it essential.

«The truth is that the mask also carries with it a strong image of epidemic, it represents it perhaps more than any other object. Policy decisions associated with masks can therefore also be conceptual. Certain countries have insisted on FFP2s focusing on zero risk, but forgetting the theoretical risk associated with acceptance. In fact, FFP2s are more uncomfortable to wear and may lead individuals to wear them poorly or even not at all. So perhaps it’s better to choose a tool that is 98% effective - not 100% - but is easier to wear and more accepted. Then it is also a matter of fashions, of images. In reality, no one has established with complete certainty the greater effectiveness of FFP2 compared to surgical masks, which have allowed us to contain infections in our clinics.

Meanwhile, in Ticino, the obligation applies to elementary school. Were they successful in this regard?

«At the time it was decided to introduce this obligation, the curve of cases was in full and rapid increase. And we didn’t know where it was going to end up. Here, it could have been a lot worse. Because at that moment we were faced with an explosion of cases, with the hospitals almost saturated. That measure had allowed the authorities to avoid more severe closures. A provision justified by the facts, because we have confirmation that it was often children who brought COVID into families. The mask, at school, helped slow the spread of the virus following the holidays. We can accept to remove the masks in elementary school, but it is not acceptable to propose the Federal Council to remove the general use of masks in public, this is not the time. Right now the situation seems under control, but the possibility of losing this control is still real.»

