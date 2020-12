The Confederation’s Scientific Task Force considers the new variant of the coronavirus «very problematic». The mutation has not yet been detected in Switzerland. However, it must be assumed «that the variant is already here in small numbers».

The advisory body of the Federal Council wrote. Switzerland is already in a risk situation with a health system at the limits of its capabilities. In addition, there are seasonal factors such as increased mobility during holidays, winter sports and prolonged stay indoors. A virus variant that apparently spreads quickly is therefore «very problematic» for Switzerland.

So far, the variant has not yet been detected in the analysis of the genetic sequence of the virus, adds the Scientific Task Force COVID-19. This does not mean, however, that the variant is not yet present in Switzerland, where 100 to 300 samples are sequenced per week, which is only a very small proportion of cases.

When asked about the necessary measures, the Task Force replies that if a variant of the virus spreads rapidly, contacts must be reduced further and faster to contain the number of cases, break the chains of infection, and thus slow the spread of the disease.

The task force has been working on the variant for several days. They are in contact with the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH), the World Health Organization (WHO) and British and South African virologists.

The new variant of the virus has many mutations related to the Spike protein, which helps the virus enter cells. There is indirect evidence «that the new variant of the virus spreads faster».

©CdT.ch - Riproduzione riservata